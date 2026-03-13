I love to see a red carpet full of ponytails and updos, but what I love even more than that is a red carpet full of messy updos. So, Kerry Washington must have read my mind when making her most recent appearance then, because she just stepped out wearing a loose bun that I'm going to be thinking about all weekend.

Washington has had a whirlwind week, and just days after attending the premiere event for her new Apple TV series Imperfect Women, she popped out at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 12. For the event, Washington wore a chic, baby pick slip dress with a black leather jacket that she draped around her elbows. Her glam for the night was even more stunning. Over the last few days, the Scandal alum has stepped out with her lob-length hair in sleek styles, but this time around she opted for a messy beehive updo with wispy bangs and a few loose tendrils at the back and on the sides of her head.

Kerry Washington wears a messy updo at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's been a resurgence of messy updos on red carpets in recent months, and they seemed to be the hairstyle of choice among most of the attendees at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards back in January. Martha Stewart also shared an Instagram video last month in which she was seen wearing a chic, French updo with a few loose pieces and a side bang, while actress Jodie Turner-Smith was spotted during Paris Haute Couture Week with her thick curls pulled into a messy top bun.

Article continues below

Messy buns and ponytails are the ultimate lazy girl hairstyles, and even though they're perfect styles to wear during low-effort occasions, they're also red carpet-appropriate. Messy hair in general is also predicted to have a huge moment in spring 2026 and beyond, per top hair experts.

"In 2026, hair isn't about perfection—it's about intention," celebrity hairstylist Rogério Cavalcante previously told MC, predicting that "effortless, but never accidental" styles will be on everyone's mood boards.

A good messy updo isn't hard to achieve at home, but if you need some styling tips on how to make yours like effortless, read ahead.