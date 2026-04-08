Elle Fanning Trades Old Hollywood Glamour For Polos and Tutus on the 'Margo's Got Money Problems' Press Tour
The book-to-TV adaptation is bringing out her more eclectic side.
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Elle Fanning's press tour style for Margo's Got Money Troubles is not what I envisioned at all (complementary). She's currently promoting the upcoming Apple TV show, in which she plays the titular character, a college dropout-turned-Only Fans creator with quirky, more experimental fashion. And it seems she and stylist Samantha McMillen aren't method dressing, per se, but more so embracing Fanning's eclectic side with her looks.
On April 8, she stepped out in a look by Paris Fashion Week sensation August Barron that doubled down on some surprising and playful spring trends. She paired a preppy polo shirt and a bow-decked tutu from the brand. The horizontal stripes on the top matched the baby blue bows in her hair and on her skirt, as well as the Jimmy Choos on her feet, which mirrored the doll heels trend tested by Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Maggie Rogers recently.
The ensemble isn't a direct reference to her character or the book. (It's not as on-the-nose as Zendaya wearing wedding gowns while promoting The Drama.) Rather, it plays on the more left-of-center themes it explores, allowing Fanning to really have some fun with her fashion.Article continues below
It's a pretty big aesthetic departure from the Old Hollywood vibes the actor favors for the red carpet, but the look is very much on-trend: The collared short-sleeve, for one, could've been plucked from Miu Miu, Moschino, Rabanne, Dior, or Lacoste's recent runway shows.
Meanwhile, tutus have seen a resurgence among celebrities, worn by Ariana Grande, Renate Reinsve, and Kaia Gerber. (Plus, Sarah Burton, one of Fanning's go-to red carpet gown designers, has embraced the look at Givenchy.)
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.