Elle Fanning's press tour style for Margo's Got Money Troubles is not what I envisioned at all (complementary). She's currently promoting the upcoming Apple TV show, in which she plays the titular character, a college dropout-turned-Only Fans creator with quirky, more experimental fashion. And it seems she and stylist Samantha McMillen aren't method dressing, per se, but more so embracing Fanning's eclectic side with her looks.

On April 8, she stepped out in a look by Paris Fashion Week sensation August Barron that doubled down on some surprising and playful spring trends. She paired a preppy polo shirt and a bow-decked tutu from the brand. The horizontal stripes on the top matched the baby blue bows in her hair and on her skirt, as well as the Jimmy Choos on her feet, which mirrored the doll heels trend tested by Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Maggie Rogers recently.

Elle Fanning promoted Margo's Got Money Troubles in the polo and tutu trends. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ensemble isn't a direct reference to her character or the book. (It's not as on-the-nose as Zendaya wearing wedding gowns while promoting The Drama.) Rather, it plays on the more left-of-center themes it explores, allowing Fanning to really have some fun with her fashion.

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A moment for the bows. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a pretty big aesthetic departure from the Old Hollywood vibes the actor favors for the red carpet, but the look is very much on-trend: The collared short-sleeve, for one, could've been plucked from Miu Miu, Moschino, Rabanne, Dior, or Lacoste's recent runway shows.

A model wore a similar pastel polo on Dior's Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Meanwhile, tutus have seen a resurgence among celebrities, worn by Ariana Grande, Renate Reinsve, and Kaia Gerber. (Plus, Sarah Burton, one of Fanning's go-to red carpet gown designers, has embraced the look at Givenchy.)