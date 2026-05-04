The 2026 Met Gala, with a dress code of "Fashion is Art," has been a feast for my beauty editor eyes. We've seen blue eyeshadow, half-up half-down updos, and blunt bobs walk down the red carpet outside the Museum of Modern Art on this first Monday in May. But easily one of my favorite looks from the evening comes from none other than the Nicole Kidman, who is co-chairing this year's event.

She arrived at Fashion's Biggest Night wearing a stunning sequin and feather Chanel gown. But it was her beauty that really got my trend prediction senses tingling. Her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, used extensions galore to create ultra-shiny mermaid hair courtesy of Virtue hair products. While shiny, healthy hair is never out of style per se, this season is hyper-focused on maximizing gloss (grab your at-home glazes) and sealing split ends.

Her makeup artist, Gucci Westman, went a little outside of Kidman's normal box—dragging slightly red shadow under her lash line. Now, hear me out: red eyeshadow sounds super intimidating, but when executed with a monochromatic makeup look and soft blush, it actually ends up looking incredibly wearable.

Nicole Kidman at the 2026 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the nails, though? That's where I truly believe a trend is budding. Despite short nails being the Big Thing for most of the year, Kidman and nail artist Thuy Nguyen went with ultra-long almond nails in a shimmery, pearlescent off-white.

The best part? Her manicure was matchy-matchy with daughter Sunday Rose. Nude or natural trends are shaping up to be a huge 2026 nail trend, but frankly, they're always in style. “Quiet shine is the mood this season," Nguyen previously told MC.

I plan to recreate this look ASAP. If you're in the same boat, shop Kidman's Met Gala glam ahead.

Sunday Rose and Nicole Kidman at the Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Nicole's Look

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TOPICS Met Gala