Mindy Kaling's Messy Bun Wins the Red Carpet Race at the 2026 Gold Gala
It's the year of imperfect updos.
Mindy Kaling is providing me with yet another much-needed reminder that you can never go wrong with a messy updo on the red carpet.
Over the weekend, Kaling was a guest at the 2026 Gold Gala in Los Angeles, which celebrates the achievements of Asian and Pacific Islanders in the entertainment industry. She wore a sleeveless gown designed by Anita Dongre that featured a green and blue pattern and jeweled embroidery. Luckily for the beauy fans in the crowd, her glam was just as elegant as her dress.
The actress wore smokey eye makeup with dark eyeliner, a hint of blush, and plenty of lengthening mascara. Her hair was pulled up into a twisty French bun that was lightly curled and featured a side part and a chunky bang that was lightly curled at the ends. Honestly, it was a perfect mix of messy and elegant, made even better by her seriously shiny strands.
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So far, the first half of this year has been all about chic, messy updos and lived-in hairstyles. Last month, for example, Nicole Kidman attended the New York City premiere of Margo's Got Money Troubles wearing a twisted half-up, half-down ponytail along with her divorce bangs, and before that, Kerry Washington showed up at a red carpet event wearing a messy beehive updo.
"In 2026, hair isn't about perfection—it's about intention," celebrity hairstylist Rogério Cavalcante previously told MC, predicting that "effortless, but never accidental" updos will be some of the most popular hairstyles of the year.
Looking to recreate a perfectly imperfect updo of your own? Keep scrolling for a few key products you'll need.
Grab a curling iron to add subtle bends to any loose hairs.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.