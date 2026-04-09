Nicole Kidman Shuts Down the 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' NYC Premiere in Her Nakedest Look of the Year
The Schiaparelli set felt so on-brand for the mesh enthusiast.
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Yes, Margo's Got Money Troubles, but what the characters in the upcoming Apple TV show may lack in funds, the star-studded cast makes up for in style cred. Take Nicole Kidman, for instance: On April 8, the actor (and executive producer) declared the adaptation's NYC premiere a fashion show in a nearly-naked skirt set from Schiaparelli.
Elle Fanning held down the press tour fort during the day on April 8, but Kidman joined her to debut the series on the pink carpet at New York City's Regal Union Square in the evening. Stylist Jason Bolden ensured it was a reunion to remember, dressing the Australian actor in see-through black-and-white Schiaparelli Fall 2026.
The set consisted of a fitted sweatshirt atop a matching calf-length midi, both featuring sheer sides and opaque, stark white scale-like strips down the front and back. On the runway, creative director Daniel Roseberry showed some skin between the two pieces, but Kidman opted to merge them together. She also swapped the brand's surrealist accessories for peep-toe Gianvito Rossi sandals and a silver, $3,900 watch from Omega.Article continues below
Kidman's step-and-repeats haven't been this risqué in a minute, but it seems the Practical Magic star has a soft spot for black mesh. Back in 2019, she attended a Monte Carlo gala in a little black dress from Alexandre Vauthier boasting a see-through neckline and long sleeves.
Fast forward to 2023, and Kidman pulled off black mesh again in Saint Laurent at the Special Ops: Lioness premiere. This time, the bodice beneath her oversize rosette appeared just as transparent as her opera gloves.
Most recently, Kidman styled a partially transparent pick from the Chanel Spring 2026 Haute Couture collection by Matthieu Blazy. The double-breasted blazer dress was transformed by a tulle, feather-trimmed train.
The Schiaparelli set is by far Kidman's most revealing dress of 2026, following opaque pulls from Chanel for the 2026 Oscars, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and Blazy's Spring 2026 Haute Couture show. It's in line with what we've seen from other celebrities this year, from Chappell Roan at the 2026 Grammys to Jennifer Lopez at the 2026 Golden Globes to Hailey Bieber at the Wuthering Heights premiere.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.