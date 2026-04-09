Yes, Margo's Got Money Troubles, but what the characters in the upcoming Apple TV show may lack in funds, the star-studded cast makes up for in style cred. Take Nicole Kidman, for instance: On April 8, the actor (and executive producer) declared the adaptation's NYC premiere a fashion show in a nearly-naked skirt set from Schiaparelli.

Elle Fanning held down the press tour fort during the day on April 8, but Kidman joined her to debut the series on the pink carpet at New York City's Regal Union Square in the evening. Stylist Jason Bolden ensured it was a reunion to remember, dressing the Australian actor in see-through black-and-white Schiaparelli Fall 2026.

Nicole Kidman posed in a nearly-naked Schiaparelli skirt set at the Margo's Got Money Troubles premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The set consisted of a fitted sweatshirt atop a matching calf-length midi, both featuring sheer sides and opaque, stark white scale-like strips down the front and back. On the runway, creative director Daniel Roseberry showed some skin between the two pieces, but Kidman opted to merge them together. She also swapped the brand's surrealist accessories for peep-toe Gianvito Rossi sandals and a silver, $3,900 watch from Omega.

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A model wore Kidman's skirt set on the Schiaparelli Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Kidman's step-and-repeats haven't been this risqué in a minute, but it seems the Practical Magic star has a soft spot for black mesh. Back in 2019, she attended a Monte Carlo gala in a little black dress from Alexandre Vauthier boasting a see-through neckline and long sleeves.

In 2019, only the top-half of Kidman's LBD was sheer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast forward to 2023, and Kidman pulled off black mesh again in Saint Laurent at the Special Ops: Lioness premiere. This time, the bodice beneath her oversize rosette appeared just as transparent as her opera gloves.

By 2023, Kidman styled black mesh again, without going too naked. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most recently, Kidman styled a partially transparent pick from the Chanel Spring 2026 Haute Couture collection by Matthieu Blazy. The double-breasted blazer dress was transformed by a tulle, feather-trimmed train.

Kidman wore semi-sheer Chanel at the Scarpetta premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Schiaparelli set is by far Kidman's most revealing dress of 2026, following opaque pulls from Chanel for the 2026 Oscars, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and Blazy's Spring 2026 Haute Couture show. It's in line with what we've seen from other celebrities this year, from Chappell Roan at the 2026 Grammys to Jennifer Lopez at the 2026 Golden Globes to Hailey Bieber at the Wuthering Heights premiere.

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