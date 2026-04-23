I'm Just Casually Obsessing Over Nicole Kidman's Chic Barbie Ponytail
Adding this to my mood board.
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In case you were wondering, Nicole Kidman and her divorce bangs are doing just fine.
The Lioness actress attended a Paramount+ event this week alongside other stars like Ali Larter and Zoe Saldaña. She appeared on a panel at the event wearing a tweed skirt suit with a pair of black and white Chanel slingback heels with a red apple detail. The whole look was giving business casual chic, all the way down to her hairstyle. She let her recently chopped divorce bangs come out to play for the day and pulled the rest of her strawberry blonde hair up into a loose Barbie ponytail with a light flip at the ends. It looks like she also wore a side part with her bangs casually swept to the side.
It's been a pretty big week for ponytails. A few days ago, Lady Gaga hit the red carpet at the New York City premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 wearing the sleekest Barbie ponytail I've ever seen, complete with a thick curl at the ends. Anne Hathaway also attended a gala for the movie in London wearing a thick wraparound ponytail that was flipped at the ends.Article continues below
Last year saw the resurgence of the ponytail, and it's become one of the most popular red carpet hairstyles for spring. Celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck previously told MC that ponytails work because they're functional but polished at the same time. “It works across textures and occasions, which is why it’s become iconic,” he said. “It’s universal. But when styled with intention, it feels like high art.”
Whether you want a look that's messy or sleek, a ponytail is probably one of the easiest styles to achieve at home. Read ahead to get the look.
Use a light amount of hair gel to gather your hair in place. This one will slick your hair down without flaking or hardening.
Smooth each hair into place with a boar bristle brush.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.