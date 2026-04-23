I'm Just Casually Obsessing Over Nicole Kidman's Chic Barbie Ponytail

In case you were wondering, Nicole Kidman and her divorce bangs are doing just fine.

The Lioness actress attended a Paramount+ event this week alongside other stars like Ali Larter and Zoe Saldaña. She appeared on a panel at the event wearing a tweed skirt suit with a pair of black and white Chanel slingback heels with a red apple detail. The whole look was giving business casual chic, all the way down to her hairstyle. She let her recently chopped divorce bangs come out to play for the day and pulled the rest of her strawberry blonde hair up into a loose Barbie ponytail with a light flip at the ends. It looks like she also wore a side part with her bangs casually swept to the side.

Nicole Kidman speaks at a Paramount+ event. (Image credit: Backgrid US)

It's been a pretty big week for ponytails. A few days ago, Lady Gaga hit the red carpet at the New York City premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 wearing the sleekest Barbie ponytail I've ever seen, complete with a thick curl at the ends. Anne Hathaway also attended a gala for the movie in London wearing a thick wraparound ponytail that was flipped at the ends.

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Last year saw the resurgence of the ponytail, and it's become one of the most popular red carpet hairstyles for spring. Celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck previously told MC that ponytails work because they're functional but polished at the same time. “It works across textures and occasions, which is why it’s become iconic,” he said. “It’s universal. But when styled with intention, it feels like high art.”

Whether you want a look that's messy or sleek, a ponytail is probably one of the easiest styles to achieve at home. Read ahead to get the look.

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TOPICS Nicole Kidman