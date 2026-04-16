Selena Gomez Is Previewing Her Summer Hair With Bombshell Curls
Babe status, loading.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The blunt bob has had its time in the spotlight this spring, but it looks like long bombshell curls are back, and they're Selena Gomez-approved.
Gomez spent some time in Orlando earlier this week to attend a conference with Ulta Beauty, and her longtime hairstylist, Renato Campora, shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her look for the day. The singer dressed in business casual chic attire for the conference (i.e. a white blazer with wide leg blue jeans) but her glam on the other hand was red carpet-worthy—especially her hair. She wore a light smokey eye with volumizing mascara on her upper and lower lashes and a nude pink lip color (courtesy of celebrity MUA Hung Vanngo), while her hair was blown out and featured fluffy bombshell curls.
A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo)
A photo posted by on
Just a few months ago, Gomez was wearing a chin-length blunt bob, which she styled in glamorous Old Hollywood curls at the Golden Globe Awards, and shortly after that, she was spotted wearing a sleek, flippy bob while out in Los Angeles. Now she seems to be experimenting with longer hairstyles again, potentially proving our theory that length is making a comeback in Hollywood this spring.Article continues below
Between traditional curling irons and hot rollers, there are a variety of ways to achieve big bombshell curls at home, and as summer approaches
Start by using a blow dryer brush to give yourself a voluminous blowout.
For hair textures that are already naturally curly, enhance your curls with a leave-in cream.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.