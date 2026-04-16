The blunt bob has had its time in the spotlight this spring, but it looks like long bombshell curls are back, and they're Selena Gomez-approved.

Gomez spent some time in Orlando earlier this week to attend a conference with Ulta Beauty, and her longtime hairstylist, Renato Campora, shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her look for the day. The singer dressed in business casual chic attire for the conference (i.e. a white blazer with wide leg blue jeans) but her glam on the other hand was red carpet-worthy—especially her hair. She wore a light smokey eye with volumizing mascara on her upper and lower lashes and a nude pink lip color (courtesy of celebrity MUA Hung Vanngo), while her hair was blown out and featured fluffy bombshell curls.

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Just a few months ago, Gomez was wearing a chin-length blunt bob, which she styled in glamorous Old Hollywood curls at the Golden Globe Awards, and shortly after that, she was spotted wearing a sleek, flippy bob while out in Los Angeles. Now she seems to be experimenting with longer hairstyles again, potentially proving our theory that length is making a comeback in Hollywood this spring.

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Between traditional curling irons and hot rollers, there are a variety of ways to achieve big bombshell curls at home, and as summer approaches

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