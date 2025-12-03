Sydney Sweeney appears to be taking a brief break from her bob era. Just over a month after debuting a dramatic blunt bob and a "bleached suede blonde" hair color, the Euphoria actor is kicking off another press run with an all-new hairstyle to match: long, bombshell curls.

Sweeney appeared alongside co-star Amanda Seyfried on Dec. 2 at a New York City screening of their new thriller, The Housemaid, which hits theaters on Dec. 19. Her previous film, Christy, was released in early November, and after spending the bulk of that promotional tour wearing short hair, she decided to do things differently this time. For Tuesday night's screening, Sweeney wore a strappy white gown with a plunging neckline and embellished with silver studs, and she paired the look with a white feather boa. To match the extravagance of the dress, she added some extensions to her hair so that it could fall just below her shoulders before adding big bombshell curls that had an Old Hollywood glamour vibe.

Sydney Sweeney attends a screening of "The Housemaid" in New York City on Dec. 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Big curls have always been a red carpet staple (even Seyfried attended the event wearing stunning deep waves), but this is a pretty big departure from how Sweeney's been wearing her hair lately. While promoting Christy, she styled her blunt bob in a variety of ways: she attended the GQ Men of the Year event last month wearing an edgy hydro bob, and shortly before that she was spotted out in New York City with her hair styled in a retro, flipped-out bob.

It's too early to say if the long hair is here to stay now that Sweeney has a new movie to promote, but if you want to recreate the big, curly look at home, read ahead for some products that'll come in handy.