Just when I thought I'd seen enough of the flippy bob this month, Zendaya had to go on and remind me that the retro style is back and better than ever.

On Sept. 30, the actress attended the the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week, where she wore a metallic silver blazer dress with white, fur trim and bows. She completed the look with a pair of metallic silver pumps, but it was her hairstyle that tied it all together. Zendaya let her long bob flow down her shoulders and styled it with a side part and a flip at the ends.

Zendaya photographed on Sept. 30 at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bob and its lengthier counterpart, the lob, have both managed to solidify themselves as the biggest haircuts of the year, with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Tyla, and Keira Knightley joining Zendaya on the growing list of celebrities to upgrade their short and mid-length cuts by flipping the ends ever so slightly. Flipped bobs were wildly popular in the '60s, though they've never exactly gone out of style. Not only is it an elegant way to style short hair, it's a great way to add some shape to the hair instead of just wearing it bluntly cut.

If this is inspiring you to enter your flippy lob era, read ahead to shop a few essentials to help you nail the look at home.

