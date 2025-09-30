Zendaya Embraced the Retro Flippy Bob During Paris Fashion Week
Can she do no wrong?
Just when I thought I'd seen enough of the flippy bob this month, Zendaya had to go on and remind me that the retro style is back and better than ever.
On Sept. 30, the actress attended the the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week, where she wore a metallic silver blazer dress with white, fur trim and bows. She completed the look with a pair of metallic silver pumps, but it was her hairstyle that tied it all together. Zendaya let her long bob flow down her shoulders and styled it with a side part and a flip at the ends.
The bob and its lengthier counterpart, the lob, have both managed to solidify themselves as the biggest haircuts of the year, with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Tyla, and Keira Knightley joining Zendaya on the growing list of celebrities to upgrade their short and mid-length cuts by flipping the ends ever so slightly. Flipped bobs were wildly popular in the '60s, though they've never exactly gone out of style. Not only is it an elegant way to style short hair, it's a great way to add some shape to the hair instead of just wearing it bluntly cut.
If this is inspiring you to enter your flippy lob era, read ahead to shop a few essentials to help you nail the look at home.
Use this thermal brush to give your hair a blown-out look while adding a slight bend to the ends of your hair. It has a standard temperature setting of 365 degrees to add curls without damaging your strands.
Of course, a flat iron works to create curls too. Just make sure you're using a heat protectant with it.
Make sure your curls don't fall by grabbing a high-hold hairspray that'll also give you a bunch of volume.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.