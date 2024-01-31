Jennifer Lopez Is Now a Velvet Hair Bow Ambassador

Jennifer Lopez made waves throughout Couture Week in Paris with her stunning glam. She debuted a dramatic chop, nailed the trendy wet hair look, and effortlessly pulled off not one, not two, but three different velvet hair bows in a single week.

Most recently, the J.Lo Beauty founder wore a black, coquettish barrette that swept her hair up into a half-up, side part style.

Lopez showed off the most romantic of her hairstyles in recent photos on Instagram, crediting go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton for nailing the ribbon trend. With a dramatic flick to her ends, Appleton styled her hair in a retro direction that still remained full of body and bounce.

Celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes was responsible for Lopez's gorgeous honey-meets-bronze eye and complexion throughout the week. He also layered her lips with a dark honey-toned lipstick and used a lip liner to give her pout definition.

Lopez donned a cream corset pantsuit made by Giuseppe di Morabito for the occasion. The corset was cut below her chest and connected to wide-leg pants.

Still, the bow remained the standout of her Paris beauty moments, mainly because it appears to be the "On the Floor" singer's new favorite accessory. Not only did she wear a bow-adorned headband to the recent Valentino couture show, but she also popped a velour olive green version into her hair at the Elie Saab fashion show. On both occasions, her new favorite accessory was complemented by gently curled hair and shimmery eye makeup.

Bows are a pretty steep style departure from Lopez's usual big, bouncy curls. But if anyone can execute the ribbon-adorned trend with ease, it's her.