Jennifer Lopez is getting her flowers at Paris Fashion Week. To kick off the festivities at the opening Schiaparelli show, Lopez wore a custom coat made of hundreds of real rose petals made by Daniel Roseberry, the creative director of Schiaparelli. Today, the actress swapped her avant-garde outerwear and surrealist accessories for, you guessed it, flowers again! However, this time, her ensemble was a little softer and less abstract. Lopez wore a sweeping green gown and flower cape by Elie Saab for the designer’s Spring/Summer 2024 Couture show. It looked like something fresh out of a fairytale.
Let’s break down her flower-focused outfit, shall we? The statement-making piece of Lopez’s look was undoubtedly her long, blooming floral cape. Draped over her shoulders, the multi-hyphenate looked ethereal, covered in hundreds of soft pastel green, pink, and purple flowers. Instead of the real roses she wore to Schiaparelli’s show, the Elie Saab piece was crafted with feathers to create a flower-like optical illusion. If Lopez were to gracefully spin around and reveal magical animals singing on her shoulders, we wouldn't have been surprised—the gown encapsulated an enchanting energy that was fit for a Disney movie.
Now, onto the rest of her look: Underneath the cape was Lopez’s green dress that coordinated with the moss-hued tones of her cape. The gown had a soft satin texture, a plunging neckline, and a cinched waist with a crystalized motif belt wrapped around the center. She added only a few dainty rings and a pair of stud earrings in the shape of a heart.
The sweeping dress covered her choice of shoes, but besides the cape, the cutest accessory of her look was the green bow tied in her hair. It tied the look together and solidified the entire ensemble’s soft, princess aesthetic. For makeup, she stuck to a simple smokey eye with a silver shadow and fluffy lashes. She opted for a nude lip and an all-over soft makeup look.
Romantic accouterments like bows, lace, and rosettes dominated last year’s trend cycle, and J.Lo is making a strong case that the trend isn’t going anywhere soon. Plus, this isn’t the first time Lopez has donned a rosette: Over the holidays, she was spotted wearing a cherry-red holiday dress adorned with a flower. It’s official: The rosette-flower trend has J.Lo’s stamp of approval—albeit she put her fabulously dramatic twist on it.
There’s no “right way” to statement dress, but if you’re going to do so, Fashion Week is a great place to start. However, every day can be primed for statement dressing. For example, Julia Fox wears bridal-inspired looks casually on the streets of New York, and Kendall Jenner opts for a headline-worthy Bottega Veneta moment whenever and wherever she wants.
Now, we know that when Lopez statement dresses, it requires two things: A Parisian backdrop and hundreds of flowers.
Emma Childs is the Fashion Features Editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and style guides. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage and perusing HBO Max (in her heart, it'll always be *HBO* MX).
