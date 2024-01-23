Jennifer Lopez Makes It Official: Flippy Bobs Are the Hottest Haircut

It's official: The flippy bob is the cut of the season. If you don't believe me, look at Jennifer Lopez. Or ask the myriad of celebrities who came before her over the last few weeks; matching cuts on Emma Stone, America Ferrera, Ayo Edebiri, and Julianne Hough can't be a coincidence.

In a strong departure from her signature waves, the "This Is Me... Now" artist chopped her hair to sit just below her cheekbones, showing off the cut at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show on Monday, January 22. For the high-fashion event, her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, worked the locks into a wet style, fashioned in a middle part with two tendrils hanging in her face.

Naturally, the ends of her bob weren't the only thing flipping out (pun intended). As soon as the 54-year-old shared her new look, her Instagram comments were full of fans and fellow celebrities chatting about the style.

"Short hair just suits you so well!!" wrote a fan page, while Selma Blair commented a string of fire emojis.

Clockwise from top left: America Ferrera, Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, and Julianne Hough have all been rocking flippy bob haircuts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Julianne Hough premiered a similar cut earlier this month, her stylist, Riawna Capri, offered some insight into the trend.

“Cutting a lot of hair at one time is releasing a lot of old energy at once,” Capri told Marie Claire. “Which is why a lot of people cry and have an overwhelming feeling when you chop that much. It’s beautiful really, to see all the tears of letting go.”

With that being said, a short bob in the New Year just makes sense. And as for that retro, flippy styling? It's adorable—case closed.