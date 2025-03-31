Hailey Bieber Is All About the Oversized Headband Trend
Easy, elevated hair in seconds? Yes please.
Is there a trend Hailey Bieber hasn't mastered—and influenced everyone else to recreate? Case in point: a '90s-inspired headband that she wore while leaving what appeared to be a workout class this past weekend. Bieber styled her hair in a messy top knot, secured with a claw clip, and added a thick, bedazzled headband to keep stray hair out of her face. Armed with an iced coffee, she looked every bit the model off-duty.
While Bieber is known for her effortlessly cool fashion (she wore an oversized black hoodie with matching leggings, a white tank top, and flip-flops) and flawless skin, her hairstyles always get people talking. She practically started the bob trend renaissance back in 2023, and since then, fans have watched closely for every haircut, style, and color she debuts.
Bieber's messy updo brought her casual look together, and it’s beyond easy to recreate—with the right tools. Oversized hair accessories are having a moment right now, and it’s easy to understand why. With the warmer months on the horizon, easy, chic hair is on the agenda, and cute accessories are a simple way to make it look like you tried harder than you did.
It’s a formula that Millie Bobby Brown recently subscribed to at the Miami Open and that also took over the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week—even Bella Hadid has tried her hand at the trend. There are numerous ways to get in on the oversized hair accessories look (hello, French hair pins), so if you want to stay ahead of the trend this spring and summer, keep reading to shop the ones I have my eye on this season.
This French pin is so chic, it's basically a piece of jewelry. Adding it to a quick topknot is sure to make any hairstyle stand out.
Need to make it look like you actually cared about styling your hair when you didn't? Keep this six-pack of headbands on hand to throw on and get out the door.
A fluffed out ponytail and this oversized scrunchie? Adorable beyond words.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
