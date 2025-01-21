Nail trends from the past year have fallen into two boxes: clean girl and raging maximalist. It's been single-color black cherry and mocha mousse on one end of the spectrum and Greek goddess nails with weighted (and plentiful) embellishments on the other. But 2025's biggest nail trend doesn't want to stick you in a box. Nail crowns, a manicure defined by subtle, simple, and deliberately placed gems, offer an easy way to merge both aesthetics.

“Reminiscent of a French manicure, nail crowns are a nail-art design where crystals are placed along the free edges of the nail,” says manicurist Joelle Rodriguez. “The nail community, especially on social media, is in this interesting space where minimal aesthetics and blinged-out manicures are both in the spotlight. Nail crowns offer a fun common ground for people to get the best of both worlds.”

If you’re anything like me and have the hardest time deciding whether you want to go all out or keep it a little more demure during a nail appointment, nail crowns are the happy medium. Ahead, Rodriguez and nail artist Erica De Los Santos explain the different types of nail crown manicures (don't worry, I have photo inspiration) and explain how to DIY the shockingly easy look.

What Are Nail Crowns?

You typically use crystals for nail crowns, but the truth is, you can use whatever applique you want to recreate this trend. “This is essentially a classic French manicure with a simple twist,” says De Los Santos. “You can hand draw a smile line with nail polish and use small gems or studs to accent it or use them instead of the polish altogether. There are so many ways to accomplish this look.”

How to Get a Nail Crown Manicure

Since the nail crown trend is a take on the classic French, the application process starts the same. "Start by applying two coats of a neutral, sheer color,” Rodriguez says. Then, you can draw your French tip with a fine brush or just go straight in with the crystals. "Whichever way you choose to go about it, you’ll want to use about three to five small crystals along the tops of the nail, making sure that there is glue or a wet base coat for the gems to stick to.” As a final step, add two layers of top coat to ensure your gems stay in place and give your manicure some extra durability.

If you're not a big fan of gemstones—or can’t be bothered with the back-pain-inducing labor—there are easier-to-execute alternatives. “You can find self-adhesive gems that [just need to be stuck on the nail] or use a dotting tool to create a similar effect using a glitter polish,” De Los Santos adds. “You can even use a cat eye nail polish and the magnetized effect will create some cool-looking dimension.”

Best Products for Nail Crowns

Nail Crown Inspiration

I’m sure you’re in a hurry to get your next set of nails but before you go, I went ahead and rounded up some of the best versions of the trend that I’ve come across on Instagram.

French and Butterflies

You don't have to get nail crowns on every finger for your manicure to turn heads. This version focuses on the two middle fingers, with one even having an extra butterfly charm.

Full Nail Crown Manicure

For a nail crown manicure that leans maximal, opt for larger crystals like the ones seen here. Mixing colors, shapes, and sizes will create a shattered glass appearance.

Minimal Nail Crown Manicure

If you inherently prefer more under-the-radar manicures, this version of the crown nail trend is for you. It not only features a shorter length but also keeps crystal decorations to a minimum.

Tapered Square Shape

While there's no "best" shape for a nail crown, the longer your nails, the bigger gems you can use. In turn, your nail crown will have a bit of extra bling. You can swap in two complementary colors if a pink-and-white color scheme isn't your thing.

Clear Crystal Nail Crown

The color of the gems that you use matters just as much as the size, as evidenced by this bubble bath French manicure. The crystals are a little less colorful, so the crown is more of a play on texture.

Animal Print Nail Crown

If you're someone who loves intricate manicures, why not pair nail crowns with another fun trend? This manicure infuses zebra print for a nail design that equates to a visual feast.

Nail Crown Trios

Short, oval nails can still get in on the nail crown action. Just take multi-colored gemstones (three is sufficient) and pop them along the outer bend of your nail.

Colorful Nail Crowns

If prom, graduation, or a wedding is in your future, up the ante on the nail crown look with an elegant champagne color palette.

Lipstick Nail Shape

The most interesting aspect of this manicure? The lipstick nail shape. If you don't have naturally long nails, you can get gel extensions or acrylics to achieve the same aesthetic.

Meet the Experts

Joelle Rodriguez Social Links Navigation Nail Artist Joelle is a New York-native nail artist and creative director. Over the years, she's cultivated an art style that showcases a glamorized interpretation of the world around her. She looks to be an example of the complexity of creativity and exploration of self.