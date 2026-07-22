Although I work in the media sector, it’s rather rare that I get excited to meet a celebrity. All that nonchalance went out the window when I met Hilary Duff for the first time. Not only is she one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met, but she looks incredible. And not in a flippant way. I mean, everything about her looks ridiculously good. Her hair, her nails, her teeth. She looks just like she did on my TV screen growing up, and when I finally saw her in person, the nostalgia hit me like a freight train.

​I’m sure this isn’t a unique experience. In fact, I’m certain because that was exactly the vibe that Bath and Body Works was channeling when the brand decided to partner with her for its new Fruit Fusions line. “It felt like the perfect partnership because one: I want to look like that all the time,” Duff told me in a recent sit-down, cheekily pointing to the campaign she shot with the brand that was playing on a screen behind her. “But also Bath and Body Works is such a fun brand that many people, including myself, have grown up with.”

​Not only is this collaboration a meeting of two icons, but I also got a chance to use the products from the new line, and I have to say: these are some of the best scents that have come from Bath and Body Works in a while. Both Duff and I share an affinity for the Tangerine Twirl mist, but for even more insight on the singer’s beauty routines and favorite products, keep reading for the rituals and practices that help Hilary Duff get In The Mood.

"I more so have a practice than a mantra: I’ve been waking up earlier than the rest of the house and making my morning matcha. There’s something so indulgent about having on some cozy pajamas and making a delicious drink just for myself that I love. As a mom of four, I don’t get to wake up gently, well, ever, so this alone time has become sacred to me."

"I’m really big on scent, so I actually love making my showers smell really good. Something I've been doing with these products is putting on my lotion in the shower instead of getting out and doing it separately. It makes my skin feel super moisturized. I also love using the shampoo and conditioner from the brand RŌZ. The founder is an incredible hairstylist, and the products are phenomenal. Before I get in the shower, I also love dry exfoliating with the Goop brush. It’s wonderful."

"The first one would have to be my night guard. But I also have a Lyma laser that I love, but I have to admit it’s a little scary-looking. When I use it in bed, I often wonder if my husband is giving me the side-eye."

"Berry Bliss and Tangerine Twirl are my favorite scents right now. They're also what I've been wearing on tour. They’re perfect for a light misting that doesn’t feel suffocating. I’m in my fruity era right now, probably because of the heat."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I'm going to use a little bit of concealer. I’m going to contour with a bronzer. I'll do a little tiny flick of a cat eye, but not like a liquid liner because I'm going to smudge it out. I’ll curl my lashes, but I'm not wearing mascara. Then I'm going to overline my lips, dab on a little lipstick, and then probably put a gloss on top. I’m obsessed with the Victoria Beckham bronzing drops, as well as a bronzing mist from a brand called Luna Bronze."

"A slicked-back bun. It’s functional but chic. I also have a lot of piercings and love to wear jewelry, so I feel like that hairstyle shows them off really well."

"I’m a minimal nail girl. I just like a nude, long, almond-shaped, super glossy manicure. Sometimes I’ll do a French tip, but I typically keep it simpler."

"I go full throttle. I never abbreviate my skincare routine. I also am a consumer to my core, so I love trying new skincare products all the time. My dermatologist told me I should be exfoliating quite a bit, and one of my tried-and-true products is the MBR Enzyme Cleansing Booster. I love it."

Shop Hilary Duff's Beauty Routine

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.