Sydney Sweeney Is Reviving the Early 2000s Knit Headband Trend

Miu Miu, meet millennial ease.

sydney sweeney wearing a headband
(Image credit: Getty)
Samantha Holender
By Samantha Holender
published

There are many ways to enjoy a headband. You can go the crown route a la Blair Waldorf, using your accessory to subtly yet pointedly let everyone know that you’re in charge. At the gym, a headband is a utilitarian dream, putting in the work to protect you from dreaded bang sweat. And these days, you’d be hard pressed to find a “get ready with me” video without the terry variety framing the beauty creator’s face.

For Sydney Sweeney, an thick, knit, early ‘00s version of the accessory was appropriate for a fancy dinner. Black, stretchy, and more than a few inches wide, Sweeney utilized the casual headband to accessorize her look at a Tuesday, October 3 dinner party presented by Miu Miu for Paris Fashion Week.

A post shared by G L E N O R O P E Z A

A photo posted by glencocoforhair on

The headband separated the White Lotus star’s Patrick Ta makeup look (also early ‘00s reminiscent!) from her Rita Lowery hair extensions. Keeping with the early aughts theme, her hair was dyed platinum—a subtle departure from her regular honey hue.

“Tonight for Paris,” hair stylist Glen Oropeza, aka Glen Coco, captioned a collection of photos showcasing the Euphoria actress. While he gave credits for all aspects of her glam, the headband’s origin—and reasoning—remain a mystery.

What we do know? The beauty look was paired with a sequined black mini dress featuring bold buttons and a prominent, cream-colored collar. In a snap by the hair stylist, Sweeney’s white patent platform heels were also visible, proving she was perfectly accessorized from head to toe.

Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender. 

Latest