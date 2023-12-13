Kelly Rowland's Bright Blue Bob Is Inspired by Oompa Loompas

Depending on when you were born, you likely have a different favorite iteration of Willy Wonka. The early '70s had Gene Wilder, whereas millennials have Johnny Depp—and the world will soon be introduced to Timothée Chalamet's version. While Wilder is the classic (and I'm excited to see Timmy!), I'll always love Depp's weird, clout goggle-bespeckled take on the candymaker. And Kelly Rowland seems to agree.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of Wonka on Sunday, December 10, the 42-year-old turned out a look entirely reminiscent of Depp's 2005 character—with a 1971 movie twist. Walking the red carpet, the Destiny's Child star was nearly unrecognizable with her black hair tucked into a short, teal wig.

A post shared by Kelly Rowland A photo posted by kellyrowland on

"I gotta golden ticket," she wrote via Instagram with a wink emoji. "Willy Wonka is my childhood favorite!!"

While Rowland's bob was a replica of Depp's haircut in the '05 movie (if anything, it's a little longer) the color was all Oompa Loompa. In the 1971 film, Wonka's factory workers wear their hair coiffed in an electric-green shade. In the new movie, Hugh Grant brings the color back, with a little added brightness made for 2023's high res TV screens.

While Rowland received some compliments on her costume ("sooooooo goood" wrote Taraji P. Henson), some loved the look on her for real. "No color you can’t do," wrote Gia Peppers.

In a second Instagram post, the "Like This" singer shared some behind-the-scenes clips of her wig application. "A world of pure imagination! Getting ready for Wonka was one thing, viewing it another!" she captioned the post, going on to compliment the movie's cast and crew.

In the clip, celebrity hairstylist SherriAnn Cole applies the wig, which Rowland wore with Depp's signature Wonka glasses and a polka dot top on the red carpet. Cole also cut and styled the hairpiece for the event. "Blue hair, ladies and gentlemen. Well, teal," says Rowland in the clip, complimenting her hairstylist's work. "So yummy."