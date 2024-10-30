Kelsea Ballerini’s 'Patterns' Tour Glam Hides a Nod to Her New Album

If you were lucky enough to secure tickets to Kelsea Ballerini’s sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Oct. 29, you’d likely also memorized every word to Patterns—within four days of its release last week. I personally treated the evening like a cathartic sing-a-long to Ballerini’s fifth studio album, which the artist describes as a "brutal look into myself and the people I love most."

Surveying the crowd, every attendee was clad in fringe and cowboy boots or studs and glitter. The occasional concert-goer wore merch for Ballerini's hits like "Cowboys Cry Too" or DIY tributes to "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat." But my main takeaway was that roughly one in five of the 19,000 attendees—across hair textures and colors—sought to recreate Ballerini’s go-to tousled beach waves.

With that all in mind, it wasn’t a surprise when the CMT Award Winner appeared on stage (sitting atop a monster pile of luggage) with that exact hairstyle, which was just as much a signature as a nod to her song lyrics. “The texture and style aims to evoke the emotions tied to her music and the duality of her being pulled between sandy beaches of South Carolina and New York,” Ballerini’s long-time hairstylist and makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan exclusively tells Marie Claire.

Ballerini has three outfit changes during the show, this sequin black jumpsuit being the final look. (Image credit: Kelsey Deenihan)

To execute a look that balanced the desired level of movement with enough hold to withstand jumping and running around on stage (Ballerini keeps things active), Deenihan “focused on using products that could withstand the energy or live shows.” The key, she says, was the Pantene Pro-V Volume and Body Mousse to maximize lift, a one-inch curling iron for soft, textured waves, and a light spray of the Pantene Pro-V Flexible Hold Alcohol-Free Hairspray for a tousled finish.

The singer's first look was a plated sequin mini dress and tousled beach waves. (Image credit: Kelsey Deenihan)

Ballerini’s makeup took a similarly “fresh and relatable” approach, with an impeccably long-lasting glitter eye. (Seriously: I stared at her for an hour and a half and did not witness one crease or speck of fallout.) The product responsible is only $11.99.

"We didn’t want the glam to be dark and heavy, but rather warm neutrals that radiated and sparkled from the stage. I used the Clean Color Eye Shadow Sticks in shades Icy Frost, Sunrise Beam, Gold Dusk, Rose Copper, Dreamy Pink, and Golden Toffee," Deenihan shares.

To shop Ballerini’s Patterns tour look, and scoop up some extra beauty tips from Deenihan, keep scrolling.

Pantene Pro-V Volume and Body Anti Frizz Hair Mousse - 6.6oz $5.99 at Target "I applied evenly throughout the damp hair, concentrating on the roots to maximize lift," says Deenihan. "I love working with this mousse because it is a non-sticky formula that helps lock in body, not stiffness, for touchable movement with volume."

Covergirl Clean Eye Color Eyeshadow Sticks $11.99 at Ulta "These high impact, shimmery colors last all day, and for our case, all night performing on stage. The ultra creamy round tip glides effortlessly for the easiest application and blends flawlessly for a shimmer that sparkles under the stage lights," Deenihan says.

Pantene Pro-Vhairpsray 3 Pack $7.99 at Target "I lightly misted the hair to lock in volume and shape," she says. "The best thing about this hairspray is that it keeps your hair in place, even in high humidity, without a stiff, crunchy, or sticky finish, leaving it weightless, bouncy, and always brushable."

T3 Singlepass Curl X 1” Ceramic Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron $149 at Sephora "By alternating direction of eves, you can ensure they don’t bind together—but rather leave the hair with a tousled bouncy texture," adds Deenihan.