I love learning what celebrities would smell like if I brushed by them on the street. Sophia Richie, for example, is a Joe Malone English Pear & Sweet Pea girl. Gracie Abrams? She’s a light fragrance fan known to wear Diptyque Oléne Eau de Toilette. (FYI, the brand has a massive archive sale right now). But today, Monday, August 19, I discovered exactly what Kendall Jenner smells like.

The model is the face of Tory Burch's newest fragrance, Sublime. It's a (very unique) eau de parfum poised to be a popular fall scent. With a leather alchemy as a base, the perfume is an unexpected blend of strong and sensual notes that leave a lasting impression on the skin. It’s a bit musky and masculine once it settles. However, with a delicate rose, Osmanthus flowers, mandarin essence, and upcycled peach, the fragrance could still be considered one of the best floral fragrances or a top citrus fragrance.

Tory Burch Sublime featuring Kendall Jenner - YouTube Watch On

The fragrance's juxtaposition inspired Burch to choose Jenner as the first face for her fragrance line. "[Kendall] has a quiet power, which I find interesting. She’s fearless. She’s an entrepreneur [with] great family values and a work ethic," the designer told Elle.

A spritz of this perfect summer-to-fall perfume, created by master Givaudan perfumers Rodrigo Flores-Roux and Christine Hassan, instantly perks up my senses. I’ve found that just one to two sprays are plenty, as the notes have significant staying power.

The perfume is fairly affordable for a designer fragrance, too. The weighted bottle, which was designed by Malin Ericson, is available in three sizes—10 mL ($35), 50 mL ($125), and 90 mL ($155). Come 2025, each bottle will be refillable and reusable. The outer packaging is also entirely recyclable.

While fragrance is certainly the star of Jenner’s campaign, fashion had a moment, too. A limited-edition Sublime Coral Capsule Collection launched in tandem with the perfume. It features four pieces, ranging from a $108 bikini top to a $1,398 Sublime Jersey Hoop Dress, all of which are modeled in the campaign imagery.

Want to smell (and dress) like Jenner? Scroll ahead to shop the collection or visit a Tory Burch boutique.

