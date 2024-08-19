Kendall Jenner’s $155 “Sensual” Tory Burch Perfume Is the Perfect Compliment to Her $216 Bikini
Take a peek at her new Sublime Eau de Parfum campaign.
I love learning what celebrities would smell like if I brushed by them on the street. Sophia Richie, for example, is a Joe Malone English Pear & Sweet Pea girl. Gracie Abrams? She’s a light fragrance fan known to wear Diptyque Oléne Eau de Toilette. (FYI, the brand has a massive archive sale right now). But today, Monday, August 19, I discovered exactly what Kendall Jenner smells like.
The model is the face of Tory Burch's newest fragrance, Sublime. It's a (very unique) eau de parfum poised to be a popular fall scent. With a leather alchemy as a base, the perfume is an unexpected blend of strong and sensual notes that leave a lasting impression on the skin. It’s a bit musky and masculine once it settles. However, with a delicate rose, Osmanthus flowers, mandarin essence, and upcycled peach, the fragrance could still be considered one of the best floral fragrances or a top citrus fragrance.
The fragrance's juxtaposition inspired Burch to choose Jenner as the first face for her fragrance line. "[Kendall] has a quiet power, which I find interesting. She’s fearless. She’s an entrepreneur [with] great family values and a work ethic," the designer told Elle.
A spritz of this perfect summer-to-fall perfume, created by master Givaudan perfumers Rodrigo Flores-Roux and Christine Hassan, instantly perks up my senses. I’ve found that just one to two sprays are plenty, as the notes have significant staying power.
The perfume is fairly affordable for a designer fragrance, too. The weighted bottle, which was designed by Malin Ericson, is available in three sizes—10 mL ($35), 50 mL ($125), and 90 mL ($155). Come 2025, each bottle will be refillable and reusable. The outer packaging is also entirely recyclable.
While fragrance is certainly the star of Jenner’s campaign, fashion had a moment, too. A limited-edition Sublime Coral Capsule Collection launched in tandem with the perfume. It features four pieces, ranging from a $108 bikini top to a $1,398 Sublime Jersey Hoop Dress, all of which are modeled in the campaign imagery.
Want to smell (and dress) like Jenner? Scroll ahead to shop the collection or visit a Tory Burch boutique.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
