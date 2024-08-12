Kendall Jenner Copies Kaia Gerber's Exact Gym Outfit, Down to Her New Nike It Sneakers
Jennifer Lawrence also has a pair.
With each year, a new It sneaker is born. Memorable history has included Vans' Checkerboard Slip-Ons, Adidas Superstars, Nike Air Force 1s, and, most recently, the Adidas Sambas. Interest around the latter has begun to wane, after an absolute saturation of the footwear market in 2022, and now, stylistas are looking to crown a new must-have style.
If the feet of Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kendall Jenner are any indicator (they are), Nike is about to hit it big with yet another athletic shoe. Jenner is just the latest to sport Nike's V2K Run Sneaker, a dad-style running shoe with a mesh outer and the classic swoosh logo.
Even among dozens of other colors (emerald green, baby blue, classic black, etc.), the three stars favor one pair, in particular. Leaning into the "dadcore" of it all, the style features a simple white exterior with metallic silver stripes.
Photographed on August 10, Jenner was photographed running errands in Beverly Hills. She took a note directly out of Gerber's book, wearing her Nikes with black leggings, a heather gray zip-up hoodie, and tall white tube socks.
Both models accessorized with '90s-inspired black sunglasses and tote bags—Jenner's in black leather and Gerber's in canvas. The look was a modern-day take on Meredith Blake's iconic workout aesthetic.
Ever since she signed on as one of Alo Yoga's brand ambassadors, Kendall Jenner has been churning out the gym 'fits. Though leggings have been dubbed a questionable Millennial staple, Jenner makes them look chic on a regular basis—she even styled a capri-length pair with black flats for a chic, Parisian-inspired look. And when Kaia Gerber has worn her Nike V2 maxes, she's also paired them back to leggings. Great minds style alike.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
