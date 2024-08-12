With each year, a new It sneaker is born. Memorable history has included Vans' Checkerboard Slip-Ons, Adidas Superstars, Nike Air Force 1s, and, most recently, the Adidas Sambas. Interest around the latter has begun to wane, after an absolute saturation of the footwear market in 2022, and now, stylistas are looking to crown a new must-have style.

If the feet of Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kendall Jenner are any indicator (they are), Nike is about to hit it big with yet another athletic shoe. Jenner is just the latest to sport Nike's V2K Run Sneaker, a dad-style running shoe with a mesh outer and the classic swoosh logo.

Even among dozens of other colors (emerald green, baby blue, classic black, etc.), the three stars favor one pair, in particular. Leaning into the "dadcore" of it all, the style features a simple white exterior with metallic silver stripes.

Kendall Jenner wears Nike's V2K Run Sneaker in white and silver. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Photographed on August 10, Jenner was photographed running errands in Beverly Hills. She took a note directly out of Gerber's book, wearing her Nikes with black leggings, a heather gray zip-up hoodie, and tall white tube socks.

Both models accessorized with '90s-inspired black sunglasses and tote bags—Jenner's in black leather and Gerber's in canvas. The look was a modern-day take on Meredith Blake's iconic workout aesthetic.

Kaia Gerber wore the same outfit weeks before Kendall Jenner—including the Nike V2 Max sneaker. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Ever since she signed on as one of Alo Yoga's brand ambassadors, Kendall Jenner has been churning out the gym 'fits. Though leggings have been dubbed a questionable Millennial staple, Jenner makes them look chic on a regular basis—she even styled a capri-length pair with black flats for a chic, Parisian-inspired look. And when Kaia Gerber has worn her Nike V2 maxes, she's also paired them back to leggings. Great minds style alike.