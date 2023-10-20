Khloé Kardashian’s Wedding Guest Updo Is a Nod to Audrey Hepburn

With Halloween on the horizon, we’re sure to see plenty of Breakfast at Tiffany’s-inspired looks on our social media feeds. Need proof? Martha Stewart led this year’s charge to host an actual breakfast at Tiffany and Co’s New York flagship Blue Box Cafe. And now, Khloé Kardashian is getting on the Audrey Hepburn action.

On Thursday, October 19, the reality star posted a series of three Instagram photo carousels taken at close family friend Stephanie Shepherd Suganami’ s June wedding to Larry Jackson. In the images, Kardashian poses solo, showing off a gorgeous silver dress and perhaps my favorite hairstyle she’s ever worn. Reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn’s iconic hair in the 1961 film, Kardashian’s blonde locks were swept back and twisted high on top of her head. Instead of channeling Hepburn’s micro-bangs however, the front of her hair was middle-parted, with a few strands pulled out on each side to frame her face.

The brilliant mind behind the brilliant head of hair? Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who dubbed the look “90s formal” in his own Instagram post and noted he’d used his own BODY VOLUME Blowdry Spray to make the hairstyle “dance proof.”

Perfectly elegant with a touch of pizazz, Kardashian’s makeup also reflected the stones on her strapless gown. Done by makeup artist Ash K Holm, the Good American founder wore her foundation and lips matte, the latter a peachy-nude shade that matched the pop of blush on her cheeks. Silver eyeshadow offered some smolder, black eyeliner and extremely wispy lashes (bottom and top) sealed the deal.

“If you showed up to my wedding looking this hot I’d have you removed by security,” commented Fitzsimons on one of Kardashian’s posts. “I love you long time,” she responded on his.