As someone who has an encyclopedia-like knowledge of Kim Kardashian’s beauty and fashion evolution dating back to 2007, I feel confident saying that the SKIMS founder has a history of going all-in on a given aesthetic. Need examples? Lest we not forget the few months long stint post 2021 Met Gala where she exclusively wore all black outfits. Or, when she wore nothing but Yeezy clothing during her 2018 trip to Tokyo. That all brings us to the present day, specifically during the reality star’s trip to the Sanrio Store and Hello Kitty Cafe with daughter North West.

She went in on the all-pink energy—most notably with her manicure. The SKKN by Kim founder shared not one, but two, up close photos of her perfectly polished set via an Instagram post (scroll below). She went with a classic French, which has officially returned to the nail scene (check out our 2023 nail trends for proof!).

But given her commitment to the anime theme, she added a little extra something-something to her look. On the one hand, she had a 3D Hello Kitty face. On the other hand? Two, dainty flower appliqués perfectly positioned on her ring finger. While I’ll forever love the Hello Kitty shoutout, I have a feeling the floral design is going to be a *major* summer nail trend.

Kim wasn’t the only member of her family to be sporting an embellished mani. Her eldest daughter, North West, was also rocking quite an extravagant, color-coordinated set, which I was able to closely examine via the mother-daughter duo’s iconic TikTok. The 9-year-old budding beauty influencer (her FX makeup is top notch, you guys) had a 3D emblem on every single nail, including but by no means limited to a heart, a star, a Hello Kitty design, and an assortment of bedazzled jewels.

You’ll probably want to see a pro if you’re trying to recreate either multi-dimensional mani, but there are a few work-arounds. DIY your French, scoop up some Hello Kitty or floral nail stickers from Amazon, and consider your manicure Kardashian-approved.