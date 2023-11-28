Kris Jenner Originally Had No Faith in Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits

As a mother, Kris Jenner was likely thrilled for Kylie Jenner when she first heard her pitch Kylie Cosmetics. But as her manager? The conversation was a little more complicated. In a new dialog between Kylie and Jennifer Lawrence for Interview magazine, the 26-year-old opened up about how her beauty brand got started, noting that her mom didn't know how successful the now cult-favorite line would be.

"You were a young teenager that was experimenting with your own makeup. What was the biggest challenge from taking that to actual reality? Because a lot of people think that influence makes everything easier, but a lot of times it can obviously be a hindrance," Lawrence asked the Kardashians star in the piece, which was published Monday.

According to Kylie, proving that she could build a brand was tough—even when it came to her own momager.

"My mom thought I was going to be stuck with lip kits in my garage for the rest of my life," Kylie shared, adding that she and Kris, having no idea where to start, had to build the brand from the ground up. "I think we ordered 5,000 of each color; that was the minimum. And she was like, 'You better be ready, Kylie, because you might have a lot of lip kits in your garage for the rest of your life, so you better love these colors.”

As you might recall, the colors—and subsequent new launches— sold out in about two seconds. (I was personally a Candy K girl when I eventually got my hands on a set, and it was a struggle.)

While discussing her new clothing brand, Khy, the reality star also shared why she thinks beauty and style are two sides of the same coin—and how her success with Kylie Cosmetics helped her figure out a vision for the new brand. "I think they go hand in hand," Kylie told Lawrence. "Especially when I’m doing red carpets or picking major events and outfits, I think that the makeup and the hair can make or break your look or just give it different energy or take it to another level."