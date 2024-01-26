Kris Jenner Was Ever the Supportive Momager With Her Latest Makeup Look

It's a very happy Friday for Kim Kardashian and her close circle. Today marks the launch of SKKN BY KIM's new color makeup line, and those close to the beauty mogul are getting first dibs at trying out the new products.

The first person to show off a face by Kim? Kris Jenner, of course. For one of her final looks at Paris Haute Couture Week, the momager turned to her daughter's brand for glam—and looked absolutely gorgeous for it.

"Today is Friday and Kim's makeup is launching today. We're in Paris at couture week," shared Jenner in a reel posted to Instagram, in which she sat having her makeup done while wearing an extremely plush Ritz Paris robe. "I’m with makeup artist Nikki Wolff and we’ve been having so much fun with the new palettes and lipsticks."

The London-based celebrity makeup artist went on to share the exact products she used to perfect Jenner's signature look—and why she loves them so much.

“This palette is so gorgeous; it’s got these amazing matte shades in it," shares Wolff, holding up Kardashian's new Classic Mattes Eyeshadow Palette. "I’ve been creating a smoky eye using a little of the black blended up from the lash line, and then some of these warmer tones to create this Kris-signature smoky eye."

For the lips, the pair went for a combination of pinky-brown products, using Kardashian's new Lip Liner in "Nude 10" ("really beautiful to sculpt the lip shape," according to Wolff) and Soft Matte Lip Color in "Nude 7."

"This is sort of a rosewood pinky brown and even though it’s matte, it’s really moisturizing and glides on to the lips with almost a plumping effect," added the makeup artist. "We’re obsessed.”

SKKN BY KIM makeup officially launches Friday, January 26 at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST. Shop Kris Jenner's favorite shades below.