Over the last few years, Megan Thee Stallion has become a staple of the contemporary hip hip scene, dominating charts year after year with hits like “Savage,” “Hot Girl Summer,” and “WAP.” Her raps frequently feature empowering, sometimes tongue in cheek, lyrics, and are characterized by impressive breathwork and length. But Megan’s garnered a reputation for more than just her music: Her sense of style, particularly when it comes to how she styles her hair, is unparalleled. After all, who can forget when she flaunted her natural hair in long, voluminous curls at the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this year? Or when she went for a spiky updo at the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch in 2021? Just earlier this week, she made headlines with long blonde hair that nodded to Mean Girls character Regina George—and now, not even a week later, she’s mixed up her look again.
A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion
A photo posted by theestallion on
Yesterday, Megan posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram that featured her textured hair worn natural and down to her shoulders, but featuring new honey brown highlights. The look, paired with her cutout bodysuit, gave the musician an overall sunkissed, vacation-ready look that happens to be right on trend this winter: Megan is among a handful of celebrities who have lightened their hair this winter, in addition to Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kate Beckinsale, Selena Gomez, Lucy Hale, and others.
Megan showed off her hair and her striking outfit throughout the collection of photos, rounding out the carousel with snaps and a short video of her and her friends out to dinner, celebrating one’s birthday at a restaurant.
If this new celebrity hair trend has you seriously considering highlights, check out our guide to choosing the best shade for you. We also have a thorough guide to (safely) dying your brown hair blonde, as per a hairstylist.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
-
Taraji P. Henson Broke Down in Tears When Asked Why She May Quitting Acting, and Her Answer Is Heartbreaking
The Oscar nominee got emotional when discussing pay disparity in Hollywood.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Travis Kelce Has Words for the Brads and Chads Booing Taylor Swift
"I was trying to keep it cool"
By Alicia Lutes
-
Jennifer Lopez Nailed Holiday Dressing in a Red-Hot Party Dress
Behold, your holiday party inspo.
By Maria Santa Poggi