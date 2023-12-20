Over the last few years, Megan Thee Stallion has become a staple of the contemporary hip hip scene, dominating charts year after year with hits like “Savage,” “Hot Girl Summer,” and “WAP.” Her raps frequently feature empowering, sometimes tongue in cheek, lyrics, and are characterized by impressive breathwork and length. But Megan’s garnered a reputation for more than just her music: Her sense of style, particularly when it comes to how she styles her hair, is unparalleled. After all, who can forget when she flaunted her natural hair in long, voluminous curls at the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this year? Or when she went for a spiky updo at the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch in 2021? Just earlier this week, she made headlines with long blonde hair that nodded to Mean Girls character Regina George—and now, not even a week later, she’s mixed up her look again.

Yesterday, Megan posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram that featured her textured hair worn natural and down to her shoulders, but featuring new honey brown highlights. The look, paired with her cutout bodysuit, gave the musician an overall sunkissed, vacation-ready look that happens to be right on trend this winter: Megan is among a handful of celebrities who have lightened their hair this winter, in addition to Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kate Beckinsale, Selena Gomez, Lucy Hale, and others.

Megan showed off her hair and her striking outfit throughout the collection of photos, rounding out the carousel with snaps and a short video of her and her friends out to dinner, celebrating one’s birthday at a restaurant.