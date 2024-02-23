You’ll Never Guess Where Liza Soberano Applies Her Blush

Welcome to Beauty Around the Clock, Marie Claire's weekly peek into the daily lives of some of the most game-changing men and women in their industries. Ever wonder how they get it all done in a day? Here's your answer.

Liza Soberano is the first to admit she has a “love-hate relationship” with beauty—products, standards, commentary, all of it. “It can take away from important things. Sometimes it’s just a distraction,” the Lisa Frankenstein star, who starting acting in her early teens, exclusively shares with Marie Claire. “But I acknowledge that beauty plays a big role in the industry I work in, so I’ve been able to appreciate beauty in all different shapes and forms.”

Despite some pain points with the industry as a whole, Soberano is the first to admit that taking care of herself holistically (skin, body, mind) is a huge priority. She’s simple on the skincare front, but goes all-in on self-care—even when that means quality time with her couch and TikTok. She doesn’t care for heavy makeup—unless said makeup is blush. In that case, she’ll be putting it on her cheeks, nose, and, yes, even her chin. Her workout routine? 10,000 steps a day and serious strength training.

To get the full breakdown on the actress’ beauty and wellness routine, favorite K-beauty fragrance, and must-have hair products, scroll ahead.

Rise & Shine

I'm a morning person. I normally wake up at around seven or eight and, while I do have an alarm, it's not hard to wake me up. I honestly wake up maybe five to 10 minutes before my alarm even goes off. It’s funny because whenever I travel my road managers are always confused about how I’m so awake.

Morning Maintenance

I like to keep my beauty routine in the morning very simple—especially when I'm in the Philippines because the weather is very humid there. I wash my face, probably put some sunblock on, and that's it. I like any sunblock that comes in stick form because I hate getting the product on my hand—it feels like such a waste to me. On days where I know I'll be meeting with a lot of people, I'll do a little bit more. But generally I like to keep it simple, especially when I'm not working because I like to let my face rest.

Liza Soberano attends the 88rising Moonrise Gala in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Power Start

I used to be a breakfast person, but over the past few months I've been trying to fix my eating habits. I started intermittent fasting, so I’ve kind of taken breakfast out of the equation. I normally eat my first meal at 12 and that meal is usually a breakfast meal. I love avocado toast. I love oatmeal. I love breakfast food.

Signature Makeup Look

I love just a clean, minimal makeup look. I'm not very talented when it comes to doing my own makeup, but I love a cat eye and I love blush. I love adding blush onto my nose and to my chin. I just kind of go crazy with it. The Patrick Ta one is my favorite.

Fitness Fix

One thing I've been really conscious about over the past year is making sure I get my 10,000 steps a day. I thought it was normal for us to hit at least 10,000 a day, but you have to put in the effort to hit that number. I try to go on a walk in the morning with my dog. That's our kind of bonding moment. I usually hit the treadmill for 30 minutes for a little fast-paced cardio. Then I try to go to the gym at least twice a week. I love lifting weights—it just makes me feel so strong.

Self Care Ritual

I wear heels when I'm at work, so my legs are always killing me. Immediately when I get home I go and lay down. I bought these patches from Japan—I don't even know what you call them—but they're supposed to help soothe your legs. They heat up when you stick them on. I do that and then I raise my legs up against a wall and just sit there for 30 minutes. I get my daily dose of TikTok when I do that, too.

Lion Foot Patch Relieve Tired Resting Time Neat Foot 6pcs X 4set = 24pcs $20 at Amazon

Signature Scent

I have three scents that I rotate depending on my mood for the day. There's this one brand from Korea called Tambourines, and my favorite scent of theirs is called Camo; it’s more of an earthy, musky scent. But my signature scent that I've been wearing for years now would probably be Chanel Chance. I’ve also added Tom Ford Blanc into my collection.

Hair Help

I'm very particular about my hair. I have very thin, fragile hair, so I try not to put too much heat on my hair. Even with my hairstylists, I always instruct them to put a heat protectant on and not over-dry my hair. Personally, I like to shampoo and conditioner every day because I get oily pretty quickly. I put in a Kerastase hair serum and then a hair cream once my hair is dry. I never brush my hair when it’s wet either—it just dries.

Cheap-But-Chic

I'm always looking for lip balms. I probably have a million lip balms because I'm always putting them in bags, switching bags, and then forgetting that I left my lip balm in a different bag. My lips are always chapped, so I love Aquaphor.

Beauty Icon

I would say Audrey Hepburn is a classic beauty. I feel like she had a very simple beauty routine as well. She was such a lovely person based on all the interviews I've read. I feel like she was a really good person, a lovely woman, and a sweet lady. All of that naturally came out and made her even more beautiful.

Liza Soberano poses on the red carpet with a graphic cut crease. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daily Playlist

I listen to a lot of K-pop actually. I'm obsessed with NewJeans, which is a girl group. I'm also a huge fan of Dua Lipa. I love Rihanna. Oh, and Ariana Grande's new song has been on repeat.

Backup Career

I probably would still be in school because I wanted to become a clinical psychologist.

P.M. Routine

At night is when I try to get all the vitamins and nutrients into my skin routine. I normally start off by double cleansing. If I have makeup on, I want to make sure everything is off of my face. I’ll go in with a toner and then I'll go in with two types of serums from this Phillipino brand called Deoproce. I usually do like a hyaluronic acid serum and a glycolic acid serum, which is amazing. Then I’ll go in with a gel-based moisturizer that feels a bit lighter. After that, I like to lather on a thicker moisturizer, which usually feels like Vaseline. I use this baby skincare brand for eczema called Aveeno. I have very dry, sensitive skin, so that just locks in all the moisture.

Deoproce Snail Repair Intensive Glowing Serum And Korean Skin Care Anti-Wrinkle Skin Tightening And Improvement (snail Serum) $26 at Amazon

Wind Down

When I lie down in bed, I'm normally on my phone. I’m trying to change it because it’s a bad habit. Currently I’m trying to limit my screen time to 30 minutes. I usually like to put on a movie or a TV show and just keep it on in the background to help me fall asleep. Sometimes I’ll listen to a podcast or even Headspace to meditate a little before sleeping.