Lori Harvey Spontaneously Chopped Her Hair Into a Bob

The best hair transformations happen in the heat of the moment. Case in point? Lori Harvey’s spur-of-the-moment bob. The SKN by LH founder casually debuted her new look via Instagram this past weekend. While a big chop typically takes a decent amount of contemplation, this cut was a very last minute decision.

Harvey’s hairstylist, Ray Christopher, revealed that the night’s glam session wasn’t supposed to involve a haircut whatsoever. “Last night I was supposed to be doing an updo, how did we end up here ?????? ✂️✂️ whip whip. NEW CUT, who dis,” he captioned an Instagram video of the model’s new look. Talk about a pivot.

The chin-length chop, unplanned as it may have been, was a success—just look to the comments section for proof. Olivia Culpo wrote, “Absolutely stunning,” while Lori’s mom, Marjorie Harvey, left a string of fire emojis. Fans took up a similar tune. “THIS IS A LOOK,” one follower wrote, while someone else added, “Loving this cut!!!”

Now, should the beauty brand founder decide to bid ado to her bob in the near future, we’re confident she’ll be turning to her go-to hair growth oil: The Hair Kitchen No. 5 Rosemary + Mint Hair Growth Oil. During a 2021 interview with The Strategist, Harvey shared that this is the first product that’s “actually worked” to make her hair grow. “I try to use it for like, two, three days before a wash day and really oil my scalp up,” she said at the time. “The oil has rosemary in it, which is good for hair growth, and peppermint, which makes your scalp feel fresh and tingly. Anytime someone tells me that they’re trying to grow their hair, I recommend this and they fall in love with it immediately.” But for the meantime, we’re fully embracing Harvey’s bob era.