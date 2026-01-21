I can line my lips like a pro and apply false eyelashes at home (it’s a skill I worked long and hard at), but I’ve never really been able to figure out the eyeshadow application of it all. I have hooded lids, which means very limited space, and whenever I attempt a four-colored eye makeup look complete with a base, cut crease, outer corner definition, and center pop, it looks…horrible. I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m a one-color girl. I need to swipe-and-go without giving too much thought to the skill. I have a few pots that I like (although my long nails don’t like them back), but my current favorite is actually an eyeshadow stick.

Anastasia Beverly Hills just dropped an extensive collection of Glidr Sticks, priced at $34 a pop. I got my hands on some sneaky samples ahead of launch and have putting the 25 matte, metallic, and shimmer shades to the test. (Well, I don’t think I’ll ever be a blue eyeshadow girl, but I’ve tried the rest of ‘em.) They’ve officially infiltrated my makeup bag, and I find myself reaching for them over any of my other palettes or pots. And, not to brag, but everyone keeps asking me how I do my eyeshadow.

The Formula

This is far from the first eyeshadow stick to hit the market. See: Laura Mercier, Bobbi Brown, Rare Beauty. So my main question was: what really makes them different? After giving them a proper test, it’s easy to tell—they have better staying power and crease-resistance than anything else out there.

They’re creamy and blendable, but you have limited play time before they lock onto your lid. I’d compare the formula to a suede liquid lipstick if you’re in the mood for a metaphor. Once they set, the color stays put—no creasing or smudging—for 12 hours. (That’s what the brand said, but if you want my honest opinion, it still looks pretty damn good at hour 15.)

Samantha Holender after applying Anastasia Beverly Hills Glidr Shadow Stick in shade dusty rose. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

There’s also a huge range of colors to choose from. There are 12 available in a metallic finish, nine in a shimmer finish, and four in a matte finish. Some standouts: Dusty Rose, my all-time favorite; Starcloud, a gunmetal gray that doubles as the perfect tightline color; and Cocoa Drip, the ultimate shimmery brown. Another thing worth noting: none of these have broken or crumbled since I started using them, which is unfortunately a common occurrence with eyeshadow sticks.

The Application

Welcome to Eyeshadow for Dummies. This process genuinely couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is select your desired shade—I’m a Dusty Rose girl—and twist up the bottom so you have a few centimeters to work with. I like to have access to the flatter edge and the domed tip. Once that’s set up, I just start swiping color across my lid. There’s really no technique; my only goal is to deposit pigment.

Then, I take my finger and diffuse the shade across my lid and up toward my brow bone. I have a nice 15 seconds before it locks in place. I also like to take the tip and drag it right along my lower lash line. I don’t use eyeliner, so it’s a nice way to make my eyes pop. All in all, I’m looking at a one-minute application from start to finish.

The Takeaway

If you’re in the market for an eyeshadow stick, these babies have my full endorsement. They’re easy to use (I’ve even applied them in the back of a car, although I’ll save you that shaky video), and, most impressively, don’t crease, crumble, or fade just because of some eyelid oil. My only request: more colors. I’d like Dusty Rose shimmer, please and thank you.

