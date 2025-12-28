I might be a beauty editor, but I’m far from a makeup artist. Don’t get me wrong: I know how to pick the best foundation out of a lineup and know my way around a smokey eye, but I generally like to keep my own face beginner-proof. You won’t find 9,000 different brushes or dozens of eyeshadow palettes in my collection. And contour? That’s never really been on my agenda. Historically, I end up looking ruddy and embarrassingly unblended.

But when I heard that 2016-era makeup was making a comeback (it’s one of the biggest makeup trends for 2026, FWITW) and that Smashbox was dropping a brand new Precision Contour Stick (designed to function like brontour, aka bronzer and contour), I gathered it was as good a time as ever to see if I could make something of my non-existent skills. The good news: Smashbox claims that their sticks are pretty dummy-proof, with easy-to-blend formulas, a slanted, narrow edge that makes defining cheekbones, lips, and eyes intuitive, and carefully designed undertones that avoid unwanted reddish oxidation.

So, let’s put it to the test, shall we?

The Design

It’s interesting: most contour sticks are chunky, and these are itty-bitty. But frankly, that’s part of their charm. I have a pretty small face from top to bottom (I have a two-head for context), so the wider sticks ate my face with way too much product and left me looking, well, dirty. This super-narrow design, however, makes it incredibly easy to control how much product I want, without overwhelming my features.

The Application

I’m very into underpainting lately—the practise of sculpting out my features with contour, blush, and concealer before applying foundation. That’s exactly how I used these Precision Sticks. I focused primarily on carving out my cheekbones, but because they’re designed to be multi-purpose, I also gave some TLC to my cupid’s bow and nose. Once I was happy with my placement, I used a buffing brush to diffuse out the product and avoid harsh lines. It looks a little crazy (I’m warning you). Then, I put a small pump of my go-to Chanel foundation on a damp beauty blender and started pouncing away.

The key, I’ve learned, is to blend from darkest to lightest to keep everything looking cohesive and crisp. So I start blending the darkest shade and work my way over to my blush. The formula is incredibly creamy, so I had no problem meshing everything together. It ended up merging with my foundation to look like it was just part of my face’s natural shadowing, rather than heavy glam, which is a win in my book.

Image 1 of 3 Samantha Holender before, during, and after testing Smashbox's Precision Contour Sticks. (Image credit: Samantha Holender) (Image credit: Samantha Holender) (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

The Takeaway

I was genuinely surprised by how much I liked the final outcome. While makeup is very much a choose-your-own-adventure experience, I like to look like myself at all times and never want a full glam vibe. I was pretty light-handed with my application and was thrilled that it paid off. I wasn’t left with any harsh lines or a strong contour, but instead had just a little extra definition to my cheekbones and my cupid’s bow. Even though I have a pretty round face, these Precision Sticks allowed me to look a hair more angular. There was no oxidation throughout the day, either (another win).

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While there are many (many) parts of 2016 I’d like to leave behind, this is an upgrade I can actually get behind.

Shop My Makeup Routine

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.