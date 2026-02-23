My mom, Mindy, and I have many things in common. We look alike, talk alike, and, most pertinent to this article, do our makeup alike. We share many of the same favorite products (see Sarah Creal eyeliner and Charlotte Tilbury concealer) and are constantly looking for the perfect glowy-not-greasy foundation. Matte foundations have never really been our thing; they often leave our drier skin looking cakey, separate, and sink into pores, and don’t play too well with other products.

But when Estée Lauder told me they were reformulating their Iconic Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation for the first time since 1997 (aka the year I was born), it seemed like the perfect opportunity to try something new. I’ll be honest: we were pretty skeptical. But at the same time, Estée Lauder knows a thing or two about mature skin (see: Advanced Night Repair) and non-drying matte formulas (see: Double Wear Concealer), so if any brand was going to make us matte converts, it’s them. So, let’s get into it, shall we?

The Formula

If a brand makes the decision to reformulate a cult-favorite product—well, it better be good. The new formula’s feel and finish look pretty similar to that of the OG’s, but there are a few key differences. The most impressive: the long-wear has been extended from 24 to 36 hours. I definitely don’t recommend wearing your foundation for a day and a half, but it’s nice to know it’s extra waterproof and sweat-resistant.

The new and improved version is also better at controlling oil while providing hydration. In the past 29 years, there have been so many innovations in product development that now allow the foundation to control oil production over time and maintain skin hydration long after it has been removed.

Last, but certainly not least, the brand has re-examined how its shades are developed and added color-treated micro-pigments, allowing the formula to look more dimensional and move with fine lines instead of sinking into them.

The Application

One thing my mom and I both learned with this foundation: skin prep is everything. As people who don’t like to look too matte, we both doubled down on our glowy skincare. I used my Dr. Sturm Glow Cream and Naked Sundays SPF 50, while she used her Alastin Nourishing Moisturizer and YSE Beauty SPF Primer. “I don’t love that there’s no pump, but I’ve been pouring out a little product—a dime-size amount—onto the back of my hand and then patting my damp beauty blender in,” says Mindy.

In my experience, the damper the sponge, the sheerer the coverage. I found that the formula was 10/10 at neutralizing redness and blurring pores—it gave me a fairly airbrushed finish. And even though it’s much more matte than I’m used to, my skin still looked like skin and the product felt relatively lightweight. Most impressively, it didn’t look heavy or flat on my skin. “I was actually shocked by how much I like this,” says Mindy. “It’s probably the only matte formula I’ve used more than once.”

The Takeway

(Image credit: Mindy Holender)

The initial application was a win—the foundation looked smooth and velvety. But my typical experience with matte foundations is that they start to separate throughout the day or don’t live up to their oil-controlling claims. That in mind, I made my mom and I both have a “check in” around 3 pm the day of testing. Her report: “I actually love it! I’m shocked, but it really held up nicely, and I didn’t have to re-powder my face once.”

My experience was similar, although as someone who runs on the drier side, I was much more invested in how hydrating the matte formula could be. It didn’t emphasize any dry spots or make my complexion look dull. Instead, I actually felt pretty moisturized and was impressed by how the finish stayed velvety—despite the NYC winds. And it definitely helped my makeup look more polished than my typical skin tint, so I’ve been reaching for it on repeat for a night out or wedding glam. I guess that means I can officially call myself a convert.

