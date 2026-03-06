I refuse to shut up about my nail health journey. If you haven’t heard my spiel, for the entirety of my life, my nails have been brittle, flaky, split down the center, and prone to breaking. But last year, I discovered the magic of a BIAB manicure (aka builder gel) and found the most incredible Russian manicure technician (Aigul at Aya Nails in Flatiron, NYC). The combination has completely transformed my nail health—they’re strong, sturdy, and for the first time in my life, don’t look like little nubs.

Having a stronger base to work with has given me so much more freedom when it comes to choosing a nail shape. I’ve played around with longer nails, oval manis, almonds, square—but my favorite will forever and always be a squoval manicure. It’s basically a square with rounded corners, which not only looks effortless and polished but is also the most flattering on short nails.

I currently have a light pink situation on my hands (DARK Medium Gel in color 41, with a GA&MA Cover Top in Light Rose, for inquiring minds), but my inspo for future spring polish colors and designs is never-ending.

A Minimalist Moment

Call it what you want—soap nails, naked nails, neutral nails—but I am very much into the clean, barely-there aesthetic. I’m probably wearing some variation of a creamy white-pink 50 weeks out of the year. They go with everything, transcend seasons, and are the least likely to show chips.

Chanel Le Vernis in 111 Ballerina $34 at Chanel, Inc. I love Chanel bags and makeup as much as the next person, but the nail care is easily the most underrated offering. The polish is always opaque in one swipe, and the brush handle is designed to be easy to maneuver. This baby pink shade is completely perfect. Hermès Les Mains Hermès - Nail File Set $66 at Nordstrom Nothing brings me more joy than pulling a designer nail file out of my bag. It’s also the best beauty gift of all time—a little luxury that the lucky recipient will use every day.

Feeling French

The French manicure renaissance is definitely carrying over into 2026. But this year, expect tips to get thinner, pinks to be sheerer, and accent designs or finishes to be bolder. I personally find that a white tip on a squoval shape feels more understated and natural than the harsh line you get with a true square.

LILAC 120 Count Makeup Sponges $9.99 at Amazon US I have zero hand-eye coordination so doing a French tip with a nail polish brush has always been out of the question. But nail sponges really changed the game for me. Put white polish on the sponge and then gently press your nail into the sponge so the polish transfers to be a perfect French tip. Glamnetic La Perle Press-On Nails $18 at Ulta Beauty If you want to skip the DIY, which is frankly my vibe majority of the time, grab these press-ons. They’re classic (plus a little chrome twist) and are dummy-proof to put on and remove.

Polka Dot Darling

Polka dots are basically neutral at this point. Everyone from Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter to Kerry Washington has gotten on board with the simple designs. The best part: it’s actually pretty DIY friendly (and this is coming from someone with zero artistic ability) as long as you have a dotting tool.

COYAHO 5 Pcs Pattern Tracing Stylus $5.99 at Amazon US If I can do it, anyone can. Just dip this into the polish color of your choice, then gently press it onto a dry base. Give it five minutes to dry before swiping on a glossy top coat. OPI Xpress/on Short Solid Color Press on Nails - Opi'm a Bubble Bunny $13.99 at Ulta Beauty If you don’t feel like doing the whole shebang, apply some press ons in your color of choice and then just dot away.

Milky Purple

My beauty editor senses are tingling—and they’re telling that this creamy version of lilac is going to be the most popular spring manicure shade. It straddles the bridge of pastel and neutral, making it feel like an understated pop of color.

Gelcare Nail Polish in Lavender Water $18 at REVOLVE I am obsessed with the finish of this: one coat will give you a jelly, semi-sheer coat, but you can build it up to a creamy, opaque hue in three coats. Essie Purples Nail Polish - Lilacism $10 at Ulta Beauty While this is a hair brighter than the trending shade, you can easily tweak it. Layer it with a creamy white or gray polish for a creamy, muted finish.

Simple Nail Art

Perhaps my favorite quality about squoval nails is that they look so good on short nails. Structurally, they allow the nail to grow and are less likely to break, while still giving maximum surface area for nail art.

OPI Nail Lacquer - Charge It to Their Room $11.99 at Ulta Beauty The key to a good mix and match manicure is to pick a few shades in the same in the family. I personally have my eye on a blue and green color story. OPI Nail Lacquer - This Color's Making Waves $11.99 at Ulta Beauty If you don’t want to use a chrome powder or cat eye finish, look for a polish with added shimmer. It’ll add instant dimension.

