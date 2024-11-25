15 of Hailey Bieber's Best Makeup Looks That Live Rent-Free in My Mind
The beauty inspiration is endless.
At one point in history, Hailey Bieber's biggest claim to fame was being married to pop star Justin Bieber. But I think we can all agree the 28-year-old's legacy has since become her outstanding contributions to beauty, both as a muse and a brand founder. Truthfully, determining Hailey Bieber's best makeup looks is tough when nearly every look she shares ends up becoming a viral trend, from strawberry girl cheeks to sugar plum fairy makeup. And when products appear in her TikTok tutorials, they inevitably sell out and become impossible to find for months. Don't even get me started on the Sephora inventory drought that ensued after she named Makeup Forever's Anywhere Caffeine Artist Color Pencil her favorite lip liner.
Below, find our definitive guide to the Rhode founder's 15 best makeup looks along with the hero beauty products you'll need to recreate them for yourself.
Cherry Red Lips
Bieber's cherry red lips couldn't have been any shinier at the 2023 Rhode holiday party. In a TikTok tutorial of the look, Bieber sketches the outline of her lips with MAC lipliner in Cherry before filling in the rest with Kylie Cosmetics lip liner in Beau. As a final flourish, she tops everything off with a double layer of Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Raspberry Jelly and Rhode's clear Peptide Lip Treatment.
Sugar Plum Fairy Sparkle
Bieber used to be a ballerina, so it's no surprise she wore this Nutcracker-inspired look well. In a TikTok tutorial, Bieber achieves her frosty flush by applying Pat McGrath's cream blush stick in Fleurotique to both her cheeks and eyes. For even more sparkle, she tops her lids with a sheer sheer white shimmer eyeshadow and a touch of clear gloss in the very center.
Strawberry-Stained Cheeks
Makeup artist Rose-Marie Swift is credited with planting the seeds of the red blush trend through her backstage work with Victoria's Secret, but the look's resurgence is largely thanks to Hailey Bieber's strawberry girl summer in 2023. To capture her juicy flush, reach for RMS Beauty's lip and cheek cream in the punchy shade Beloved.
Icy Blue Eyeshadow
Bieber rarely wears color all over her lids, but when she does, it's reliably stunning. Here, she's accented her usual sun-kissed glam with a pop of icy blue eyeshadow. Layer a wash of matte baby blue liquid shadow from Ami Colé beneath a dusting of Silky Sky from Sisley-Paris to achieve a similarly Buffalo '66-inspired look.
Lavender Wings
Two wings is better than one according to Hailey Bieber, who once topped her inky black feline flick with another in a pale shade of purple. Before attempting this colorful cat-eye at home, do yourself a favor and snag Half Magic's correcting pen, which will make perfecting and sharpening your lines so much easier.
Gilded Lily Lids
Hailey Bieber rarely leaves the house without an array of gold earrings, necklaces, and rings, so it only makes sense for her to match her jewelry to her eyeliner. Here, she's layered gold liquid liner atop bronze eyeshadow for a metallic twist on your standard brown smokey eye.
Pastel Pink Kitten Flick
Bieber's winged baby pink eyeliner paired perfectly with a set of tiny coquette hair ribbons. What I like best about this look, though, is her use of negative space in the center of her lid—a move that keeps the pastel liner from looking too clownish.
Cinnamon Smolder
Bieber's cinnamon roll obsession is well-documented, and so is her love of cinnamon makeup. This look puts a fresh spin on a warm brown smokey eye by using matte shades on the lid, then added a smudge of rust-colored shimmer along the lower lash line.
Sheer Smokey Shimmer
Bieber took this disco-ready look to a concert and I've been thinking about it ever since. After sculpting her eyes with a hazy matte gray shadow in the crease and a smudgy kohl liner along her lashes, she seemingly added a sprinkle of translucent glitter all over the mobile lid.
Monochromatic Mattes
Matte brown smokey eyes were clearly made for Hailey Bieber. For the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, makeup artist Mary Phillips topped the beauty mogul's '90s bombshell beat with pale pink lipstick and her favorite taupe lip liner.
Vampy Plum Lipstick
You'll rarely catch Bieber wearing anything on her lips except nude-pink liner topped with a balm. But when she does branch out, she goes full throttle. Case in point: The vampy plum lipstick she's wearing in the photo above. It's such a drop dead gorgeous way to wear a bold dark lip.
Angelic No-Makeup Makeup
Sometimes the best makeup is no makeup. For the 2022 Met Gala, makeup artist Nina Park pared back Bieber's usual look to the bare essentials: cream bronzer, pink blush balm, and defined brows.
Sapphire Smudge
Makeup artist Leah Darcy broke the internet when she created this sapphire blue reverse eyeliner look on Hailey Bieber for Coachella 2022. The color popped perfectly against her sparkly nude cat-eye, as well as her bright yellow manicure and Y2K baby braids. Beautiful blue eyeliners abound, but for a sweaty night at Coachella, the only product I'd trust is Urban Decay's vibrant matte cobalt pencil in the brand's signature waterproof formula.
Rose Gold Glitter
At last, we've reached my all-time favorite Hailey Bieber makeup look. With glossy pink lips and lids packed with rose gold glitter, she looks truly ethereal. Half Magic's Glitterpuck would perfect for recreating her foiled pink sparkle with minimal effort. For a higher level of shine that looks almost wet, though, look no further than Danessa Myricks Beauty's self-setting multichrome gels.
Holographic Eye Decals
Eye stickers have always intimidated me, but Hailey Bieber's holographic cat-eye decals are so cute I might have to copy her on my next night out. To make the most of your sticker set, I highly recommend investing in a pair of Half Magic's adornment tweezers, which swap the slanted edge you'd normally use to pluck facial hair for a curved tip that makes picking up and laying down adhesives a cinch.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
