At one point in history, Hailey Bieber's biggest claim to fame was being married to pop star Justin Bieber. But I think we can all agree the 28-year-old's legacy has since become her outstanding contributions to beauty, both as a muse and a brand founder. Truthfully, determining Hailey Bieber's best makeup looks is tough when nearly every look she shares ends up becoming a viral trend, from strawberry girl cheeks to sugar plum fairy makeup. And when products appear in her TikTok tutorials, they inevitably sell out and become impossible to find for months. Don't even get me started on the Sephora inventory drought that ensued after she named Makeup Forever's Anywhere Caffeine Artist Color Pencil her favorite lip liner.

Below, find our definitive guide to the Rhode founder's 15 best makeup looks along with the hero beauty products you'll need to recreate them for yourself.

Cherry Red Lips

Maraschino cherries were seemingly the inspiration for Bieber's holiday party glam. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Bieber's cherry red lips couldn't have been any shinier at the 2023 Rhode holiday party. In a TikTok tutorial of the look, Bieber sketches the outline of her lips with MAC lipliner in Cherry before filling in the rest with Kylie Cosmetics lip liner in Beau. As a final flourish, she tops everything off with a double layer of Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Raspberry Jelly and Rhode's clear Peptide Lip Treatment.

MAC Lip Liner Pencil in Cherry $25 at Ulta

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Liner in Beau $16 at Nordstrom

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Raspberry Jelly $18 at Rhode

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Unscented $18 at Rhode

Sugar Plum Fairy Sparkle

Bieber's sugar plum fairy makeup took inspiration from her ballerina past. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Bieber used to be a ballerina, so it's no surprise she wore this Nutcracker-inspired look well. In a TikTok tutorial, Bieber achieves her frosty flush by applying Pat McGrath's cream blush stick in Fleurotique to both her cheeks and eyes. For even more sparkle, she tops her lids with a sheer sheer white shimmer eyeshadow and a touch of clear gloss in the very center.

Pat McGrath Labs Divine Cream Blush in Fleurotique $29 at Nordstrom

ColourPop Super Shock Shadow in Tassel $7 at Ulta

Strawberry-Stained Cheeks

Juicy strawberry-stained cheeks were Bieber's beauty hyper-fixation in summer 2023. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Makeup artist Rose-Marie Swift is credited with planting the seeds of the red blush trend through her backstage work with Victoria's Secret, but the look's resurgence is largely thanks to Hailey Bieber's strawberry girl summer in 2023. To capture her juicy flush, reach for RMS Beauty's lip and cheek cream in the punchy shade Beloved.

RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek in Beloved $36 at Nordstrom

Tower 28 BeautyBeachPlease Lip + Cheek Dewy Cream Blush in Finest Hour $20 at Sephora

Icy Blue Eyeshadow

Bieber matches her baby blue eyeshadow to the color of her bodycon dress. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Bieber rarely wears color all over her lids, but when she does, it's reliably stunning. Here, she's accented her usual sun-kissed glam with a pop of icy blue eyeshadow. Layer a wash of matte baby blue liquid shadow from Ami Colé beneath a dusting of Silky Sky from Sisley-Paris to achieve a similarly Buffalo '66-inspired look.

Ami Colé Lid Joy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow in Los Angeles $16 at Sephora

Lavender Wings

Bieber's doubled-winged eyeliner accents black with a flick of lilac. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Two wings is better than one according to Hailey Bieber, who once topped her inky black feline flick with another in a pale shade of purple. Before attempting this colorful cat-eye at home, do yourself a favor and snag Half Magic's correcting pen, which will make perfecting and sharpening your lines so much easier.

Half Magic Flik Eraser Makeup Correcting Pen $22 at Half Magic

Gilded Lily Lids

Hailey Bieber matches her eyeliner to her gold chain necklace. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber rarely leaves the house without an array of gold earrings, necklaces, and rings, so it only makes sense for her to match her jewelry to her eyeliner. Here, she's layered gold liquid liner atop bronze eyeshadow for a metallic twist on your standard brown smokey eye.

Half Magic Glitterpill Eye Paint + Eyeliner in Holy Goldie $23 at Ulta

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix - Multi-Use Eye, Cheek & Lip Waterproof Liquid Pigment $20 at Sephora

Pastel Pink Kitten Flick

Bieber makes a compelling case for baby pink wings. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Bieber's winged baby pink eyeliner paired perfectly with a set of tiny coquette hair ribbons. What I like best about this look, though, is her use of negative space in the center of her lid—a move that keeps the pastel liner from looking too clownish.

Stila Stay All Day Muted-Neon Liquid Eye Liner in Cotton Candy $25 at Ulta

Cinnamon Smolder

Bieber embraces the cinnamon makeup trend. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Bieber's cinnamon roll obsession is well-documented, and so is her love of cinnamon makeup. This look puts a fresh spin on a warm brown smokey eye by using matte shades on the lid, then added a smudge of rust-colored shimmer along the lower lash line.

Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Neutrals $50 at Sephora

Haus Labs Optic Intensity Eco Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil in Deep Bronze Shimmer $22 at Sephora

Sheer Smokey Shimmer

Bieber layers a translucent wash of shimmer over hazy gray shadow. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Bieber took this disco-ready look to a concert and I've been thinking about it ever since. After sculpting her eyes with a hazy matte gray shadow in the crease and a smudgy kohl liner along her lashes, she seemingly added a sprinkle of translucent glitter all over the mobile lid.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Ash $34 at Victoria Beckham Beauty

Too Faced Disco Crush High Shine Glitter Eye + Face Sparkle $30 at Sephora

Monochromatic Mattes

Hailey Bieber was basically born to wear matte nude hues. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matte brown smokey eyes were clearly made for Hailey Bieber. For the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, makeup artist Mary Phillips topped the beauty mogul's '90s bombshell beat with pale pink lipstick and her favorite taupe lip liner.

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in Anywhere Caffeine $24 at Sephora

Vampy Plum Lipstick

Vampy purple lips (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

You'll rarely catch Bieber wearing anything on her lips except nude-pink liner topped with a balm. But when she does branch out, she goes full throttle. Case in point: The vampy plum lipstick she's wearing in the photo above. It's such a drop dead gorgeous way to wear a bold dark lip.

Westman Atelier Lip Suede Hydrating Matte Lipstick in Lou Lou $50 at Sephora

Angelic No-Makeup Makeup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes the best makeup is no makeup. For the 2022 Met Gala, makeup artist Nina Park pared back Bieber's usual look to the bare essentials: cream bronzer, pink blush balm, and defined brows.

Chanel N°1 De Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm in Wakeup Pink $48 at Ulta

Sapphire Smudge

Hailey Bieber's Coachella 2022 makeup showcased a smudge of cobalt blue eyeliner along her lower lashes. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Makeup artist Leah Darcy broke the internet when she created this sapphire blue reverse eyeliner look on Hailey Bieber for Coachella 2022. The color popped perfectly against her sparkly nude cat-eye, as well as her bright yellow manicure and Y2K baby braids. Beautiful blue eyeliners abound, but for a sweaty night at Coachella, the only product I'd trust is Urban Decay's vibrant matte cobalt pencil in the brand's signature waterproof formula.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Chaos $23 at Sephora

Rose Gold Glitter

Bieber douses her eyes with rose gold glitter pigment. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

At last, we've reached my all-time favorite Hailey Bieber makeup look. With glossy pink lips and lids packed with rose gold glitter, she looks truly ethereal. Half Magic's Glitterpuck would perfect for recreating her foiled pink sparkle with minimal effort. For a higher level of shine that looks almost wet, though, look no further than Danessa Myricks Beauty's self-setting multichrome gels.

Half Magic Glitterpuck Pressed Glitter in Dopamine Sparkle $28 at Ulta

Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes Multichrome Gel in Sweet Tooth $26 at Sephora

Holographic Eye Decals

Hailey Bieber experiments with holographic eye stickers in lieu of liner. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Eye stickers have always intimidated me, but Hailey Bieber's holographic cat-eye decals are so cute I might have to copy her on my next night out. To make the most of your sticker set, I highly recommend investing in a pair of Half Magic's adornment tweezers, which swap the slanted edge you'd normally use to pluck facial hair for a curved tip that makes picking up and laying down adhesives a cinch.