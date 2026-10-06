I can’t lie, I’m a MAC girl through and through. I was there for the height of the celebrity collaborations, the comic book partnerships (Archie’s girls lives rent-free in my mind to this day), and even the Barbie line. The magic of that era is what started my obsession with MAC Cosmetics, so you can imagine my ire when the brand slowly started getting rid of some of my favorite products, as well as entire product lineups, from its core collection. Over a decade removed from that (harrowing) time, I can say that maybe, just maybe, they may have improved the formulas. I can 100 percent confirm that that is definitely the case for the Frost SKU, which is getting a refresh on October 8th at MAC and Macy’s stores online and in stores.
“Frost has always been part of MAC’s DNA,” Teny Kureghian, MAC’s Global Head of Product Development, tells me. “With that '90s and early 2000sfrosted lip attitude coming back in such a big way, it felt like the perfect moment to revisit something that has always been authentically ours.”
The brand hadn’t added to the permanent Frost lineup in a while, so the goal was not only a revamp of the shades, but a fresh energy to the line altogether. “The refresh is not just for the people who already know and love MAC Frost, but for a new generation discovering it for the first time,” Kureghian says. “For MAC, Frost isn’t just shimmer. It’s an attitude. A whole vibe. It catches the light, transforms the lip and has that expressive, slightly unexpected quality that feels very MAC.”
The new 13 shade lineup includes 10 brand new shades, plus three “bring-backs” from the early ‘00s: Spanish Fly, Chintz and Jet. Iconic shades like Gel, Angel, and “O” will continue to be available, as will the current lineup of shades in the Frost collection. Of course, I had to get my hands on all the newness early, and I’ve been playing around with them for a few weeks. In short, Frost is so back. I go into further detail ahead, so whether you’re a Frost obsessive who needs all the tea about the updated version of your favorite lipstick line or a newbie to MAC altogether, keep reading to discover the new lipstick collection, and what makes them all so magical.
How Many MAC Frost Lipstick Shades Are In the New Collection?
In total, there will be 23 lipsticks available in MAC’s Frost collection once these 13 new shades are added. The descriptions of each new shade are as follows:
Teddy Metal: Light neutral dusty nude
TV Gold: Cool greige nude
Chintz: Warm brown with gold pearl
Lovefool: Deep reddish brown with red pearl
Sugar Baby: Blue-mauve pink
Pink Blazer: Hot pink
Viola: Light lavender with a blue pearl
Rogue: Vivid neutral red
Discontinued: Bright yellow red
Vesper: Bronzed plum
Countess: True Bordeaux
Jet: Black
Spanish Fly: Medium brown with blue flip
What Is the MAC Frost Lipstick Application and Finish Like?
If you’re familiar with the brand’s traditional satin formula, expect the frost lipsticks to feel similar to those. The texture is ultra-smooth and doesn’t leave a weird film on your lips—a massive gripe I’ve had with other metallic lipstick formulas in the past.
The finish actually depends on the color that you use. Of course, you can expect that metallic reflect that gives the lipstick its “frost” finish, but what makes this line so gorgeous is that they’re not all different colors with a silver overlay. “What makes Frost so special is the combination of comfort, pearl, and incredibly nuanced color,” Kureghian says. “The formula feels lightweight and moisturizing, while the pearl shifts and plays with the undertones in each shade.”
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It’s a specific attention to detail that is apparent as soon as I swatched these lipsticks; the pearls support the color of the lipstick that is already there, so as a result, I’m thinking it doesn’t take a ton of the pearl pigment to actually get the metallic finish that is signature to the Frost line. This ultimately makes these shades super wearable, because you can build them up or sheer them out to your liking, without compromising on your desired finish.
What Are the MAC Frost Lipstick Ingredients?
Castor seed oil, Trioctyldodecyl Citrate, and glyceryl are the first three ingredients on the formula list, which means that they are the most plentiful. All three are nourishing, emollient ingredients, which can also help you imagine how this product feels on the lips (read: creamy and hydrating). It also features ingredients like jojoba oil, mica, and different colorants to get the finish that we all know and love.
Are MAC Frost Lipsticks Worth It?
If you’ve made it this far, then you likely already know that I 100 percent think the new Frost lipsticks are worth a little “treat yourself” moment. Whether you’re looking for unique lip colors or just love the look of the Nia Long, ‘90s It-girl aesthetic, you really can’t go wrong with any pick from this line. Teddy Metal is the most approachable shade in the lineup to me, so if you’re entirely new to the world of Frost lipsticks, start with that one and build your collection from there.
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Meet the Expert
Teny Kureghian
Teny Kureghian is MAC’s Global Head of Product Development.
Ariel Wilson is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS, she also has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Shaped by her experience in research, social sciences, and the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, culture, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her husband and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.