My Leo Soul Craves the Finer Things In Life So I Treat Myself With These Luxury Beauty Products
Stressed-out fashion month skin stands no chance.
We’re still in the throes of New York Fashion Week, which, admittedly, gives editors free rein to be their most luxurious and indulgent selves. And why not?! For an entire week the city is basically a playground for the best-dressed humans on the planet while designers showcase the upcoming season’s new looks. Not to mention, the industry’s best hair stylists and makeup artists are working their magic on each show’s lineup of models. It’s inspiring, to say the least, and it reminds me that a little bit of extravagance is never a bad thing. That means the best luxury beauty products in my collection are getting some much-deserved airtime.
To clarify: you absolutely do not need to spend a ton of money to curate a quality skincare routine or achieve clear, glowing skin. In fact, drugstore skincare is a staple in my routine, and even an excess of fashion week glamour can’t discount that reality. But sometimes it feels really nice to open up a beautiful jar of moisturizer, or slather on a luxe serum, or sit with an LED face mask while I paint my nails with a designer polish. Is it extra? Of course it is—I’m a Leo, and vanity is our calling card. So why not join me and treat yourself to the best luxury beauty products that money can buy? Go on, you deserve it.
Care-For-Me Cleansers
Cleansing your face is sensorial by nature, and there’s nothing more indulgent than treating yourself to an opulent face wash that makes your morning and evening cleanse feel like a luxe ritual.
A staple of every dermatologist's office on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, I keep this bottle stocked in my shower to make my mornings (as someone who hates waking up early) a bit more enjoyable. It never strips my skin and it leaves me feeling silky soft until the next cleanse.
I love giving myself a long and leisurely face massage with this botanical oil cleanser. The scent is so heavenly, like a tropical spa, and it feels like liquid silk on the skin.
So-Worth-It Serums
Serums are the highly concentrated workhorses of your skincare routine, with potent active ingredients that get to work on your skin like nothing else in your product lineup. If I’m going to drop some serious coin anywhere in my beauty budget, it will always be on one of these formulas.
Growth factors can help repair and rejuvenate your skin by prompting the production of collagen and elastin. Those are the proteins that basically make you look as plump and youthful as possible, which is definitely true every time I apply this lifting and firming serum.
Call me the fanciest lady on Earth because I adore this iconic La Mer serum so much it hurts. Redness, fine lines, and dehydration don’t stand a chance against a concentrated dose of the brand’s Miracle Broth, and my complexion looks ridiculously luminous when I add it to my routine.
Treat-Yourself Tech
Beauty tools are often the priciest items you can buy, and while they can’t quite deliver the results of an in-office visit to your derm or esthetician, if you use them consistently, they make a noticeable difference in the quality and health of your skin.
I’ve been loyal to this LED mask for over two years and I swear I can tell if I slack on using it 4-5 days a week. My skin has more bounce and radiance with the red light, and burgeoning breakouts disappear with the blue light action. Plus, the massaging feature helps to depuff and feels really, really relaxing.
With radio frequency, electromagnetic stimulation, plus blue and red LED benefits, this is a powerful multi-tasking tool with coordinated energies that are basically a trip to your dermatologist without leaving your bathroom. I even bring it with me when I travel to fight inflammation away from home.
Superstar Stylers
Although I’m loyal to my air-dry routine, I also need a few styling essentials on the days when I feel like pumping it up a notch. To retain hair health and not spend hours upon hours in front of the mirror, invest in high-quality hot tools.
Lightweight but powerful, this dryer was formerly only available to professional stylists, but as soon as consumers could purchase it, I quickly realized it was the best one I’ve ever used. It dries fast without needing crazy high heat, and it’s a breeze to maneuver, even with my diffuser attachment.
I love to use this iron to create “S” waves in my hair to further refine and amplify my 2B texture. It heats up quickly and is equally quick to style, plus it leaves my hair beautifully shiny whether I’m straightening it or adding in a bit more texture.
Designer Digits
I know that there are hundreds upon hundreds of stellar nail polishes for under $20, but I can’t help it—I’m partial to the little luxury that is a designer lacquer. The color offerings tend to be a little more fashionable, and the tendency to chip is basically non-existent.
Say hello to the perfect warm strawberry shade, aka my ideal winter nail color. I feel fancy but never fussy with this on my nails, and the brush makes it incredibly easy to apply the polish like a pro.
Good lord, this iridescent mint green shade is like spring personified. I love a little shimmer with my nail polish, and I can’t wait to try out this lacquer with a French tip design. Très chic, non?
