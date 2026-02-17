My Leo Soul Craves the Finer Things In Life So I Treat Myself With These Luxury Beauty Products

Stressed-out fashion month skin stands no chance.

We’re still in the throes of New York Fashion Week, which, admittedly, gives editors free rein to be their most luxurious and indulgent selves. And why not?! For an entire week the city is basically a playground for the best-dressed humans on the planet while designers showcase the upcoming season’s new looks. Not to mention, the industry’s best hair stylists and makeup artists are working their magic on each show’s lineup of models. It’s inspiring, to say the least, and it reminds me that a little bit of extravagance is never a bad thing. That means the best luxury beauty products in my collection are getting some much-deserved airtime.

To clarify: you absolutely do not need to spend a ton of money to curate a quality skincare routine or achieve clear, glowing skin. In fact, drugstore skincare is a staple in my routine, and even an excess of fashion week glamour can’t discount that reality. But sometimes it feels really nice to open up a beautiful jar of moisturizer, or slather on a luxe serum, or sit with an LED face mask while I paint my nails with a designer polish. Is it extra? Of course it is—I’m a Leo, and vanity is our calling card. So why not join me and treat yourself to the best luxury beauty products that money can buy? Go on, you deserve it.

Care-For-Me Cleansers

Cleansing your face is sensorial by nature, and there’s nothing more indulgent than treating yourself to an opulent face wash that makes your morning and evening cleanse feel like a luxe ritual.

So-Worth-It Serums

Serums are the highly concentrated workhorses of your skincare routine, with potent active ingredients that get to work on your skin like nothing else in your product lineup. If I’m going to drop some serious coin anywhere in my beauty budget, it will always be on one of these formulas.

Treat-Yourself Tech

Beauty tools are often the priciest items you can buy, and while they can’t quite deliver the results of an in-office visit to your derm or esthetician, if you use them consistently, they make a noticeable difference in the quality and health of your skin.

Superstar Stylers

Although I’m loyal to my air-dry routine, I also need a few styling essentials on the days when I feel like pumping it up a notch. To retain hair health and not spend hours upon hours in front of the mirror, invest in high-quality hot tools.

Designer Digits

I know that there are hundreds upon hundreds of stellar nail polishes for under $20, but I can’t help it—I’m partial to the little luxury that is a designer lacquer. The color offerings tend to be a little more fashionable, and the tendency to chip is basically non-existent.

