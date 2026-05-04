It’s the first Monday in May, and you know what that means: The 2026 Met Gala is upon us. This year’s theme is “Costume Art,” and the dress code is “Fashion Is Art,” which spotlights the body as both the subject and the canvas. In short? There’s plenty of room to play, so expect celebrities to go bold, sculptural, and entirely over-the-top. One of the most anticipated looks of the night is from none other than Venus Williams, who is one of the co-chairs for tonight’s glamorous fundraiser.

​Williams has long been an avid collector, curator, and supporter of the arts, so fans have been waiting for her interpretation of tonight’s theme with bated breath since her role was announced in December. As expected, the tennis superstar aced the assignment, wearing a custom Swarovski gown for the event. Still, my eyes were on her glam.

Created with Charlotte Tilbury products, makeup artist Karina Milan opted for a gorgeous soft glam featuring nude lips, a smokey eye, and fresh, glowing skin. Her hair was pulled into a high, braided bun for the festivities, with crystals placed in the middle of what appears to be designs throughout her look. A neutral, inverted French manicure with a flash of chrome at the nail beds completed the look.

Venus Williams at the 2026 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are still quite a few celebrities who will make their way onto the red carpet for tonight's festivities, but so far, William's is one of my favorite looks of the evening. Keep up with the rest of tonight's 2026 Met Gala beauty coverage on Marie Claire's live beauty blog, as well as our fashion live blog, and shop a few products that will give you a similar look to Williams's glam ahead.

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