Beyoncé is in full prep mode for the 2026 Met Gala, her grand return after a 10-year hiatus. In between final fittings for her red carpet look, the co-host gave fans a taste of what to expect on the first Monday in May. Spoiler: In the spirit of her famous quote, Beyoncé wore "something that says, 'I'm here!'" The designer? Saint Laurent, the Met Gala's main fashion sponsor.

For the last five months, the Grammy winner has kept every element of her 2026 Met Gala gown under lock and key. But her latest Instagram post did all the talking even without a caption. Beyoncé celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Lemonade in a voluminous ballgown from Saint Laurent's Spring 2026 fashion show.

Beyoncé was spotted post-Instagram photoshoot in a Saint Laurent ballgown, which teased her 2026 Met Gala look. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The "Hold Up" music video's lemon-colored Roberto Cavalli dress stayed in her archives, though. Instead, she plucked Spring 2026's grape-purple color trend fresh from the runway. Knowing Bey, she and stylist Shiona Turini were drawn to the "Hold Up"-worthy ruffles atop the gown's plunge necklace, puff sleeves, and dramatic train. To finish, the "Crazy in Love" singer embraced Lemonade-era curls, carried a $498 novelty clutch from VIP-beloved brand Cult Gaia, and frosted her neckline with an even more wallet-friendly Julietta necklace.

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A model wore Beyoncé's gown on the Saint Laurent Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Beyoncé doesn't style Saint Laurent as regularly as say, Louis Vuitton. On the off chance she does, her selects almost always hail from the accessories department. Last June, she paired Saint Laurent earrings with a turmeric yellow clutch before Louis Vuitton's Spring 2026 Men's show.

The Beyhive knows from past experience—her pre-Cowboy Carter uptick in country-coded designer pulls—that every outfit is chosen deliberately. Whether its purpose is to tease a career shift or a new album is entirely in Bey's hands—and closet. Yes, it's her first full Saint Laurent look after at least four years of only sourcing the label for stilettos or sunglasses. But why end the hiatus now? Creative director Anthony Vaccarello is set to co-chair the 2026 Met Gala's Host Committee—a star-studded list made to support co-hosts like Beyoncé.

This pre-Met Gala moment didn't confirm she'll be wearing Saint Laurent, but the odds seem to be in Vaccarello's favor. Stay tuned to see how else the designer "supports" Beyoncé before her undeniably stellar step-and-repeat. Fingers crossed she's trying on a custom gown as we speak.

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