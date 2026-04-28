After a long, unpredictable winter, the First Monday of May is finally on the horizon. The 2026 Met Gala is just days away, and the fashion world is buzzing with anticipation for the biggest red carpet of the year. As global A-listers prepare to climb the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C., it's time for pop-culture enthusiasts to learn how to follow along at home.

This year's fundraising benefit for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is inspired by the Met's new permanent exhibition "Costume Art." To honor the exhibit's aim of "[putting] the body back into discussions about art and fashion," the dress code "Fashion is Art" calls for guests and designers to "consider the many ways that designers use the body as their blank canvas." We're prepared to be surprised, as the abstract theme can bring interpretations ranging from vintage pulls to opulent naked dresses to sculptural marvels.

Zendaya on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the superstar guests, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour are set as this year's co-chairs, with Bey returning to the Met Gala for the first time in a decade. Saint Laurent is sponsoring the event, and celebs like Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Lena Dunham, Lisa of BLACKPINK, Teyana Taylor, and A'ja Wilson will serve on this year's Host Committee. The already-stacked list of confirmed attendees is expected to grow as we count down the days to the carpet.

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If you're wondering when the red carpet will open and how to tune in from home, look no further: We've put together a guide with everything to know about how to watch the 2026 Met Gala.

What time does the 2026 Met Gala begin?

The 2026 Met Gala will be held on Monday, May 4, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York. The red-carpet event is officially set to begin at 6:00 p.m. EST/3:00 p.m. PST, but early arrivals can start as soon as 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST.

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How can I watch the Met Gala 2026?

The official 2026 Met Gala livestream will take place on Vogue.com and across its social media channels, including Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

E! will also provide red carpet coverage via Live From E!: Met Gala 2026. Viewers can watch the network on cable television, stream it on Peacock , or access it via Hulu Live, YouTube TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV subscriptions.

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Emma Chamberlain on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is hosting the 2026 Met Gala red carpet coverage?

Longtime TV personalities and acclaimed supermodels will lead the 2026 Met Gala's official red carpet. Model and actress Cara Delevingne will join returning hosts Ashley Graham and La La Anthony, guiding viewers through all the celebrity fashion. Meanwhile, Met fixture Emma Chamberlain will serve as Red Carpet Correspondent for her sixth year in a row.