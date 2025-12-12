It's only a matter of days before the Kardashian-Jenners, the Fannings, the Williams, and more famous families reunite for the holidays. On December 11, the latter duo got a head start on the festivities at an invite-only Louis Vuitton event, but Palm Beach called for a less on-the-nose approach to seasonal sister styling.

As longtime Louis Vuitton supporters both on and off the court, Serena and Venus happily RSVP'd "yes" to the brand's store opening in Palm Beach, Florida. (Serena secured her 2018 U.S. Open win in custom Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh, will help from Nike, of course.) Both tennis legends selected from the menswear catalog at their latest event, beginning with Venus in a Canadian tuxedo.

Venus and her stylist, Ronald Burton III, reunited for a denim-on-denim moment after the 2025 US Open, Vogue World: Hollywood, and the CFDA Awards. A black bralette peeked out from beneath Louis Vuitton's Monogram Denim Trucker Jacket, which matched her straight-leg jeans to a T. Blink-and-you'll-miss-it monogram decorated each style's cloud-like wash. Together, the two-piece would set you back $5,380, and that's not even counting her nude kitten heels and Louis Vuitton bag.

The Williams sisters posed for photographers dressed in head-to-toe LV. (Image credit: BFA)

Perhaps inspired by her jacket's yellow gold hardware, Venus styled one of Louis Vuitton's rarest handbags: the Speedy P9 Bandoulière 25 in Gold Kintsugi. The duffle-style Speedy hit shelves in January 2024, after men's creative director Pharrell Williams debuted it during the Spring 2024 show.

Since then, equally-vibrant Speedy 25s have popped up on Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, and Rihanna's arms. (RiRi brought the orange with white monogram to Nice, France in May 2025.) Venus's shade is the most expensive at $10,400, while the others peak at $9,800.

A moment for Venus's solo shot, please. (Image credit: BFA)

Serena, meanwhile, traded light-wash selects for the dark denim trend, one Louis Vuitton's Fall 2025 menswear show helped pioneer. Embroidered Denim Workwear Shorts were her outfit's hero piece—cherry blossom rhinestones gave the Bermuda-style bottoms a feminine finish.

The cherry blossom motif returned atop her undone Workwear jacket, featuring pinstripe denim. Serena swapped the Fall 2025 model's white button-down and tie for a cropped tank, which could've been plucked from her athleisure drawer. Pointy stark white pumps added some charm to the otherwise masculine look, setting the tone for her Speedy P9 Bandoulière 25 in baby pink.

Serena's eye-catching color emphasized the pink elements in her Canadian Tuxedo, while also complementing her sister's accessories. Unlike Venus's purse, the pink-and-white circa-Spring 2025 Speedy sold out months ago.

If anyone can tennis-core-ify Bermuda shorts, it's Serena. (Image credit: BFA)

See Serena's set on the Louis Vuitton Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Venus and Serena's history with Louis Vuitton runs deep—both stars attended the label's United Cancer Front Gala in Nov. 2004 together. However, they've yet to sit front-row together at a Louis Vuitton runway show. (Venus hasn't missed one since 2020.) Maybe the upcoming Fall 2026 circuit could finally make it happen. If not then, Venus and Serena could save their matching moment for the 2026 Met Gala, when Venus co-hosts.