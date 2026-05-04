A Taylor Swift Met Gala red carpet comeback has been a long time coming, to put it mildly. She hasn't been seen on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's famed steps since 2016. That year, she co-chaired the "Manus x Machina" rendition in Louis Vuitton, landing on Marie Claire's ranking of the best Met Gala red carpet looks of all time in the process.

As details surrounding the 2026 Met Gala theme and co-chairs began surfacing, the question on my mind was, naturally, whether Taylor Swift would finally attend again. Ten years is a long time to skip fashion's biggest night—and Swift has been out and about for The Life of a Showgirl, including a stop by the iHeartRadio Music Awards and dinners in NYC just before the "Costume Art" exhibit opened. So, what's the read on her potential next Met Gala red carpet dress?

Taylor Swift made her last major appearance of 2026 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with her fiancé, Travis Kelce. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At press time, it's unclear whether Met Gala red carpet dress is headed for the Taylor Swift Outfits Hall of Fame. In 2025, Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, reportedly declined to attend due to scheduling conflicts. This year, the pair is gearing up for their wedding—and may be sitting out of the spotlight while they prepare. This is a developing story—I'll update this post with details if and when Swift's RSVP is confirmed. (If there's a fresh Met Gala dress to include, trust that I'll add photos from every angle.)

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Taylor Swift's last Met Gala sighting arrived in 2016, when she co-chaired the event wearing Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Taylor Swift ultimately doesn't attend the 2026 Met Gala red carpet, she'll be repeating history. The "Getaway Car" singer has only attended six installments of the annual Costume Institute benefit, mostly taking place between her Fearless and 1989 album cycles.

Swift has worked with the same stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, for every Met Gala red carpet she's attended. Her dresses leaned into classic column shapes by the likes of J.Mendel and Oscar de la Renta in the mid-aughts and 2010s—until her stylist swerve in 2016, when she chose a Louis Vuitton mini dress complete with cut-outs and snakeskin detailing.

Taylor Swift wearing Oscar de la Renta to the 2014 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Swift doesn't show, she'll still be top of mind among the 2026 Met Gala red carpet attendees. Her close friends Sabrina Carpenter and Lena Dunham are part of this year's host committee; Gigi Hadid, a longtime member of her inner circle, is also expected to attend. But if Swift ultimately skips, she has her reasons beyond the Met Gala controversies keeping Meryl Streep and Zendaya off the red carpet. This year, Swift's probably have something to do with a white dress that will one day deserve its own Met exhibit.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. It will be updated when Taylor Swift's attendance at the 2026 Met Gala is confirmed.

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