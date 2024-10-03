Clé de Peau Beauté and ‘Marie Claire’ Know How to Throw an International Day of the Girl Celebration
Take a peek inside our meaningful conversation about the impact of women in STEM.
What happens when the CEO of a tech company, a journalist, and a beauty brand executive walk into a room? This isn’t the start of a joke—it was precisely what happened on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 2., when Marie Claire’s Editor-in-Chief Nikki Ogunnaike and Clé de Peau Beauté’s Chief Brand Officer Mizuki Hashimoto joined forces to celebrate the International Day of the Girl and honor Reshma Saujani, CEO of Girls Who Code.
While the Marie Claire Power Play luncheon featured the necessary mimosas and photo ops, it more importantly served as a background for a powerhouse group of women to lift one another up at the Fifth Avenue Hotel.
Tiffany Dufu, the President of the Tory Burch Foundation, mingled with Saujani and fellow panelist Phoebe Robinson, author, publisher, and comedian (you’ve likely laughed along with her podcast-turned-HBO-series Two Dope Queens). Plur founder Chrishell Lim and Clé de Peau Beauté’s Global Color Director Benjamin Puckey gathered in one corner, while some guests tried to sneak time with Marie Claire’s Halle Berry cover story author Lola Ogunnaike.
The invisible string through the room—whether talking to a content creator, journalist, or tech founder—was a belief that there is power in women supporting women, a key tenet of Marie Claire's Power Play events. “For 30 years, Marie Claire has been the place that has given a voice to women and the issues that matter most to them. We have been, and always will be, champions of women’s empowerment,” Ogunnaike said in her opening remarks. “We could not be more excited and honored to partner with Clé de Peau Beauté—a global luxury skincare and makeup brand committed to pioneering science-based breakthroughs—but also to empowering the next generation of young women to pursue a career path in STEM fields.”
Saujani has made the latter her mission, dedicating her life to fighting for women and girls’ economic empowerment, working to close the gender gap in tech, and, more recently, advocating for policies to support moms impacted by the pandemic with her non-profit Moms First. It’s precisely why she was given Clé de Peau Beauté’s Power Radiance Award and delivered the afternoon's keynote speech.
Her inspiring address—which highlighted the work of Neha Shulka, a 19-year-old student who has leveraged Girls Who Code to start tech platforms for social good (check out SixFeetApart or the PA Homeless Guide App)—spurred meaningful conversations at every table.
I found myself talking to Shilpa Yarlagadda, founder of Shiffonco and a former Marie Claire Power Play speaker, about how her jewelry brand has become a powerful entry point for female entrepreneurs to receive equal access to startup capital. Names like Kamala Harris, Gloria Steinem, Michelle Obama, and Serena Williams frequently came up in conversation.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
It took quite a few taps of a spoon on a glass to pry guests from their engaging conversations (and delicious halibut) for a discussion between Ogunnaike, Saujani, Dufu, and Robinson. The panel covered all the bases: how the group empowers the next generation, mentors who made a difference in their own lives, and even tidbits of sage wisdom to the audience.
My favorite takeaway was a thought Saujani instilled in Dufu years ago: “If you’re going to create any real change in the world, you have to learn how not to wait in line.” Trust your instincts, stay steadfast in your beliefs, and push boundaries—on the International Day of the Girl and every day, no matter who's in the room.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
-
Prince William Reveals He Skipped Paris Olympics Because He Couldn't "Risk Bringing Covid Home" to Princess Kate
"I was so keen to come."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Kaia Gerber Makes a Claw Clip Look So Rich
She starts with some nonchalant layers.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince William Enjoys a Sporty Dad's Night Out With Princess Charlotte's Godfather
Dads just wanna have fun.
By Kristin Contino Published