Meagan Good Reinvented the Pamela Anderson Updo with a Stylish Update
The '90s style is making a huge comeback.
Meagan Good is taking a few beauty cues from the ‘90s and ‘00s. On Jan. 14, the actor visited the Empire State Building with the cast of her hit series ‘Harlem,’ to promote the show’s upcoming season three premiere. For the occasion, she wore a monochromatic outfit that featured a burgundy off-the-shoulder sweater dress, a matching trench coat, and metallic pointed-toe heels. Still, the star of the look was none other than her iteration of the trendy Pamela Anderson updo.
Anderson, who rose to fame in the ‘90s, has long been a bonafide beauty icon in her own right. In the early aughts, she became known for her signature hairstyle—a piece-y high bun with face-framing bangs. Good’s version of the look saw her goddess braids swept into the signature bun, and the braids toward the front of her head were cut to create a curtain-bangs effect. She completed the look with burgundy eyeshadow to match her outfit and a simple tapered-square French manicure, which was the perfect complement to her new engagement ring.
The ‘90s and ‘00s have been influencing beauty and fashion in a big way and nowhere has it been more apparent than on the red carpet during awards season (Emma Stone's pixie haircut is the most recent example, an homage to Winona Ryder's cropped 'do), but it’s not just celebrities who are taking cues for these eras. MAC Cosmetics recently launched the Nudes collection, which features a relaunch of some of their most popular neutral lipsticks. Additionally, nail trends like the French manicure and metallic nails have returned with a vengeance. Needless to say, Good won’t be the last Hollywood star who takes beauty inspiration from ‘90s icons.
Recreate Megan Good's Pamela Anderson Updo
Whether you have braids like Good or pin-straight hair, getting a Pamela Anderson updo requires a few tastefully messy curls. This T3 iron features a half-inch curling barrel, perfect for achieving those spirals.
Hair mousse is perfect for refreshing and detangling your goddess braids and also laying the foundation for practically any hairstyle. Whether you're recreating this look on fresh hair or it's been a little while since wash day, this foaming lotion needs to be readily available to best achieve this look.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
