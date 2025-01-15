Meagan Good is taking a few beauty cues from the ‘90s and ‘00s . On Jan. 14, the actor visited the Empire State Building with the cast of her hit series ‘Harlem,’ to promote the show’s upcoming season three premiere. For the occasion, she wore a monochromatic outfit that featured a burgundy off-the-shoulder sweater dress, a matching trench coat, and metallic pointed-toe heels. Still, the star of the look was none other than her iteration of the trendy Pamela Anderson updo .

Anderson, who rose to fame in the ‘90s, has long been a bonafide beauty icon in her own right. In the early aughts, she became known for her signature hairstyle—a piece-y high bun with face-framing bangs. Good’s version of the look saw her goddess braids swept into the signature bun, and the braids toward the front of her head were cut to create a curtain-bangs effect . She completed the look with burgundy eyeshadow to match her outfit and a simple tapered-square French manicure, which was the perfect complement to her new engagement ring.

Meagan Good posing at the Empire State Building with her Pamela Anderson-inspired updo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ‘90s and ‘00s have been influencing beauty and fashion in a big way and nowhere has it been more apparent than on the red carpet during awards season (Emma Stone's pixie haircut is the most recent example, an homage to Winona Ryder's cropped 'do), but it’s not just celebrities who are taking cues for these eras. MAC Cosmetics recently launched the Nudes collection, which features a relaunch of some of their most popular neutral lipsticks. Additionally, nail trends like the French manicure and metallic nails have returned with a vengeance. Needless to say, Good won’t be the last Hollywood star who takes beauty inspiration from ‘90s icons.

Recreate Megan Good's Pamela Anderson Updo

Singlepass Curl 0.5” Ceramic Long Barrel Curling and Wave Iron $169.99 at Sephora Whether you have braids like Good or pin-straight hair, getting a Pamela Anderson updo requires a few tastefully messy curls. This T3 iron features a half-inch curling barrel, perfect for achieving those spirals.

Nairobi Wrapp-It Shine Foaming Lotion $12.49 at Amazon Hair mousse is perfect for refreshing and detangling your goddess braids and also laying the foundation for practically any hairstyle. Whether you're recreating this look on fresh hair or it's been a little while since wash day, this foaming lotion needs to be readily available to best achieve this look.