Megan Thee Stallion Proved You Can Do Anything With Stiletto Nails

If there’s one thing to know about Megan Thee Stallion , it’s that she’s the official Hot Girl and harbinger of all hot girl trends. Having coined the term “hot girl summer,” Megan (born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) has inspired countless women to embrace their bodies and say yes to the things that make them feel good. She also has the "hot girl workout" down pat.

Case in point? In a video posted Monday, October 8, the Grammy winner showed off her current workout routine, getting her sweat on with a trainer in a private session. While this is something to care about on its own (she has great form!), she took things a step further—completing the entire workout with a razor-sharp stiletto manicure .

Throughout the clip, the 28-year-old could be seen committing to squats, lifts, and lunges of all sorts, holding her weights expertly in her clawed hands (there were no easily poppable exercise balls around, thankfully). While it’s hard to make out the specific design of the manicure, it appeared to be a trendy, chrome blueberry-milk color.

While some may worry about breaking a nail while lifting weights, Megan seemed to show no qualms. In fact, one of her middle fingernails was already broken—highlighting the extreme length of its intact counterparts. Seriously, these nails are long. And pointed. And sweat proof, apparently.

In a sped-up voice over, the Houston native joked that she was in the gym for the first time in a week and a half to train for her “hunter exam,” a nod at the anime Hunter x Hunter that delighted fans. After going through her moves (and some thoughts on them), she showed a quick clip of her post-workout dinner: Salmon and a load of fresh vegetables.

We knew this before, but now it’s official: Wellness and beauty are a match made in hot girl heaven.