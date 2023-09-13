What Happened Between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake at the VMAs Last Night?

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In further proof that everything is not always as it immediately seems, multiple sources are telling Page Six that what looked like a heated exchange between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake backstage at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards was anything but.
In this video, Megan Thee Stallion “seemed to be annoyed with Timberlake as he walked by her backstage,” Page Six reports. She “can be seen raising her finger and talked animatedly to Timberlake, who was with his *NSYNC bandmates.”
But there was no tension, sources told the outlet. “Meg loves Justin,” one said. “She was saying ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before.’ It was their first time meeting, and she was excited.” Another source added “Megan didn’t want this to be the first meeting with Justin Timberlake so [she] said, ‘Not now,’” they said.
Timberlake reunited with his fellow *NSYNC bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick to present the award for Best Pop Video, and “the crowd erupted into delighted cheers when the boy band walked onto the VMAs stage together for the first time in 10 years,” Page Six reports. For her part, Megan was at the show to perform her and Cardi B’s new single, “Bongos.” The two ran into one another after Timberlake and *NSYNC presented the award, per Entertainment Tonight, and a source speaking to that outlet confirmed that it was a sweet moment, not a tense one: Justin apparently told Megan “It’s so nice to meet you,” to which she replied “No, no! This don’t count, this don’t count! We gotta meet proper.”
The rapper cleared up any feud rumors herself by posting a video to social media with Timberlake, captioning it “I just talk with my hands. lol @justintimberlake love ya.”
Another clue from the start that it was all love, no argument? TMZ correctly points out that, if you look closely, Timberlake’s *NSYNC bandmate Joey Fatone “smiles during the whole exchange,” the outlet reports, “so yeah, no beef.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Meghan Markle Radiated “Excitement and Energy” Last Night Onstage with Prince Harry
The couple gave a rare joint speech at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Clamor for the J.Crew Sweater Meghan Markle Wore Today Temporarily Crashed the Brand’s Site
You can shop today’s look—as well as last night’s look—right here.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
'She Pivots' with Dr. Edith Eger: On the Power of Speaking Your Truth
The 95-year-old psychologist and Holocaust survivor shares how her own trauma allowed her to help others.
By Emily Tisch Sussman
-
There is a Very Good Chance NSYNC is Reuniting by the End of the Year
Be still our millennial hearts!
By Rachel Burchfield