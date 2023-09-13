What Happened Between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake at the VMAs Last Night?

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In further proof that everything is not always as it immediately seems, multiple sources are telling Page Six that what looked like a heated exchange between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake backstage at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards was anything but.

In this video , Megan Thee Stallion “seemed to be annoyed with Timberlake as he walked by her backstage,” Page Six reports. She “can be seen raising her finger and talked animatedly to Timberlake, who was with his *NSYNC bandmates.”

But there was no tension, sources told the outlet. “Meg loves Justin,” one said. “She was saying ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before.’ It was their first time meeting, and she was excited.” Another source added “Megan didn’t want this to be the first meeting with Justin Timberlake so [she] said, ‘Not now,’” they said.

Timberlake reunited with his fellow *NSYNC bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick to present the award for Best Pop Video, and “the crowd erupted into delighted cheers when the boy band walked onto the VMAs stage together for the first time in 10 years,” Page Six reports. For her part, Megan was at the show to perform her and Cardi B’s new single, “Bongos.” The two ran into one another after Timberlake and *NSYNC presented the award, per Entertainment Tonight , and a source speaking to that outlet confirmed that it was a sweet moment, not a tense one: Justin apparently told Megan “It’s so nice to meet you,” to which she replied “No, no! This don’t count, this don’t count! We gotta meet proper.”

The rapper cleared up any feud rumors herself by posting a video to social media with Timberlake, captioning it “I just talk with my hands. lol @justintimberlake love ya.”