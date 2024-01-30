Michelle Pfeiffer's Layered Hair Is One Of Winter's Coolest Cuts

While Michelle Pfeiffer has stuck to a signature aesthetic for the majority of her career (soft glam and that iconic blonde hair, obviously), she knows the power of a slight switch-up. Seriously: if anyone can transform a few layers into a headline, it's this woman.

Over the weekend, the 65-year-old attended the Environmental Media Association's awards gala wearing a white suit and (I assume) the perfect fragrance via her incredible line Henry Rose. Hitting well past her collarbone, Pfeiffer's blonde locks were cut into long layers with some impressive face framing. Her hair was styled in a messy middle part and perfectly tousled.

Although the Scarface star didn't comment on her look, she did share how much fun she had at the event, which she attended alongside her husband, David E. Kelly, and friends Sheryl Crow and Laura Dern.

"What a night! So inspiring," she wrote via Instagram alongside a selfie with the Big Little Lies actress.

The last couple of times we saw Pfeiffer out and about, her locks were quite a bit shorter and a little sleeker. This time, she let her layers take center stage. If I do say so, her new 'do is reminiscent of the one and only Rachel Green.

The style definitely has something in common with Jennifer Aniston's famous Friends look, and for good reason. Pfeiffer has been known to frequent celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan's salon—the same hotspot where you can find Aniston on a cut and color day. McMillan was responsible for Aniston's hair at the 2024 Golden Globes, which had a lot in common with her beloved character's cut.

"Love the new chop!" wrote Pfeiffer on a post by McMillan about the look. See?