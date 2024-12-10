In case you missed it, Pantone has officially declared its color of the year. Mocha Mousse (Pantone 17-1230, to be exact) is a “sophisticated and lush, yet unpretentious classic” shade of brown that is deeply rooted in the zeitgeist. It’s the color of the notably sepia Gladiator II campaign poster, emblematic of the brown suede bag trend, and the unspoken ambassador of the quiet luxury movement. (I just know in my heart of hearts that Sophia Richie and baby Eloise approve.)

But more importantly, it’s indicative that mocha mousse nails will 100 percent, without a doubt in my mind be the biggest manicure trend of winter 2025. The proof is in the (chocolate) pudding.

Hailey Bieber, the great predictor of popular nail colors, co-signed the shade with her soft brown manicure tied to the launch of the Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Treatment last month. The Moscow Mule manicure trend, which currently has more than three million views on TikTok, is mocha mousse rebranded with a metallic finish. And, searches for “mocha mousse nails” are up by 100 percent, according to Google Trends.

OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish Worth a Pretty Penny $11.99 at Ulta

Londontown Nude Mood Lakur Enhanced Colour Pampas Beige $16 at Ulta

Unsurprisingly, we’ve all decided to get on board with the coffee-meets-chocolate shade. It radiates peaceful comfort and contentment. It’s the equivalent of a buttery soft cashmere sweater or a hot espresso, perfect for warming up your chilly hands after spending the day on the Aspen slopes. (I’m more of an aprés ski girl, but the point remains.)

“It’s a cozy season, and this is a very cozy color,” says Eunice Park, Director of Brand Development at Aprés Nail. “Using this deep shade in a one-color manicure gives a strong, confident look.” The shade options are vast. Of course, Mocha Mousse is a very specific blend of color harmony, but you can achieve the soothing, expensive-looking vibe with a range of polishes.

Aprés Nails Toasted seems straight out of a Loro Piana mood board. Chanel’s Le Vernis in Pariculiére adds a hint of pale purple to the mix, and Essie’s Crochet Away is the equivalent of chocolate buttercream donut filling.

Chanel Le Vernis in Pariculiére $32 at Chanel

Any of these hues work as a solid polish, which happens to be taking precedence this season, but the color trend is easy to play up. You can add a chrome topper, play with shades of brown in a French manicure, or do a set of monochromatic aura nails, which require a little swirling action with a detail brush. Need inspiration? Scroll for the best mocha mousse nail ideas before your next appointment.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Double the French

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

Given that a French dessert inspired Pantone's color of the year, it only makes sense to double down on the Parisian influence. "I think of the French manicure as the nail design gift that keeps on giving—it’s nail art’s immortality,” celebrity nail artist Miss Pop previously told me. Case in point: the mocha mousse twist.

Good Enough to Eat

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Bieber calls this nail polish shade cinnamon spice, but the OPI Cliffside Karaoke shade—paired with a cat-eye topper—looks a lot like mocha mousse to me. The key: only do one to two light coats; otherwise, you'll venture into hot chocolate territory.

Chrome Cocoa

A post shared by OPI (@opi) A photo posted by on

OPI's Espresso Your Inner Self looks delicious on its own, but Millennium Mocha adds a multi-dimensional finish that I have my sights set on for winter.

Mix and Match

A post shared by Nailed it Hoboken (@nailedit_hoboken) A photo posted by on

For the nail art aficionados: take note. This look combines French tips, cheetah print, and negative space designs. I'm not personally talented enough to DIY this look, but those who are should go forth and conquer.

The New Neutral

A post shared by Angie Aguirre (@shespolished) A photo posted by on

The leopard print revival is my favorite fashion trend to emerge this winter, so why not merge it with mocha mousse? It's meant to be, really.

Jelly Finish

A post shared by NAILS OF LA (@nails_of_la) A photo posted by on

Give the nail trend a lighter twist by embracing the jelly aesthetic (yes, the same one found on the Y2K-era shoes). You'll want a translucent polish to nail the vibe (pun intended), but you could also use one coat of opaque color for a sheered-out finish.

Aura Accents

A post shared by Amy Le (@amyle.nails) A photo posted by on

Marie Claire named aura nails, hallmarked by the swirly design pictured above, one of the biggest 2024 nail trends. It appears the look has longevity—expect to see this design all over in 2025, too.

Box of Chocolates

A post shared by Chaun Legend (@chaunlegend) A photo posted by on

Play into the mocha mousse and the hot cocoa nail trend by combining a range of colors you would see in a box of chocolates. Kylie Jenner's nail artist, Chaun Legend, did just that, stacking rich brows and lighter, latte-inspired hues in this French manicure.

Abstract Add-Ons

A post shared by Gina Edwards (@ginaedwards_) A photo posted by on

I'll be honest: I'd probably recommend skipping the rust-colored polish for a winter manicure, but the brown and beige hues play perfectly together for a mocha mousse mani.

Meet the Expert