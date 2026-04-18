After musing last week about missing my Coachella era, this week I have been in full FOMO mode. From Justin Bieber’s live performance of “Baby” (which did heal my inner child) to all the Sabrina Carpenter bops, all the performances made me wish I was frolicking and dancing in the desert. And to make me even more jealous of everyone who went this year, this year’s festival manicures were truly top tier.

I usually save nail looks from all KATSEYE members for my personal mood board. But when I saw their Coachella looks, I knew I had to reach out to celebrity nail artist Naomi Yasuda to get the complete breakdown of every whimsical and chrome-inspired mani (which Yasuda thankfully did below). There were also some preppy stripes and gem nails that caught my eye. In non-Coachella nail news, I also tapped celebrity nail artist Yoko Sakakura for the inside scoop of Laufey’s “Madwoman” red manicure, as Laufey’s latest music video has been playing nonstop in my household since it dropped a few days ago.

An ode to some of my favorite artists, below are the best nail looks of the week. My Coachella 2027 fund starts now.

KATSEYE’s Megan Skiendiel: The Playful Mix

(Image credit: Naomi Yasuda)

KATSEYE easily won best nail looks at Coachalla, and it’s all thanks to celebrity nail artist Naomi Yasuda , who partnered with Beetles Gel to create five unique looks for each girl. Yasuda tells Marie Claire that Megan’s mani is “a playful mix of textures,” combining the super popular (and mesmerizing) Japanese blooming effect and iridescent layers.

The base colors are a mix of jelly pink, lavender, and hot pink, painted across the different nails. With the jelly pink base, Yasuda applied a blooming gel. She then mixed in some lavender to create spreading polka dots and added star-shaped holograms for a finishing touch.

The lavender jelly nails also get a blooming gel with added purple design, charms, and crystals. With the hot pink nails, she cut iridescent cellophane into tiny shards before adding them onto the base. To finish, she added a few crystals for extra sparkle.

KATSEYE's Yoonchae: Eclectic Girly Pop

(Image credit: Naomi Yasuda)

Yasuda calls Yoonchae’s mani eclectic, and it’s definitely a girly pop mix of so many fun designs. For the base, Yasuda used a baby pink gel on four nails and a glitter pink on the fifth.

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For one of the nails with the French tip, she used a hot pink cat eye shade and added a 3D sculpting gel along the bottom base of the tip. For the blue-and-pink stripe French tip, she mixed a bright combo of baby blue and hot pink gel with a cat eye effect.

With the polka dot nail, she used hot pink cat eye for the dots, which provided a bold contrast to the light pink base. The fourth pink nail is a bold mix of multi-colored pearls and gems.

And for the glitter accent nail, it received a giant hand-sculpted bow decal that ties everything together quite nicely.

KATSEYE’s Sophia Laforteza: Feminine Twist

(Image credit: Naomi Yasuda)

Yasuda calls Sophia’s French mani a “playful, feminine twist” on a classic design. “[It’s] perfect for a high-glam festival vibe,” says Yasuda. For the French tip, she used a pale pink gel with hot pink polka dots. Then along the French smile line, she put on bow charms, pearls, and crystals for a modern coquette mani that’s super adorable.

KATSEYE’s Lara Raj: 3D Aura

(Image credit: Naomi Yasuda)

Yasuda says that Lara’s nail look is all about texture and contrast. “Blending soft auras with sharp, metallic 3D details,” says Yasuda.

To get the aura effect on the base, she used a sponge to pat hot pink gel at the center, making sure it faded outward. She then rubbed in iridescent powder before mixing 3D sculpting gel to get that raised design detail. Once the 3D gel is cured, she added in silver chrome and crystals for some bling.

KATSEYE’s Daniella Avanzini: Blue and Pink Chrome

(Image credit: Naomi Yasuda)

You really can’t beat a blue and pink combo. And adding chrome finishes? *Chef’s kiss*

Yasuda says that Daniella’s set is the ultimate combo of glazed chrome and 3D textures. The base is a hot pink jelly polish. Then Yasuda rubbed in baby pink chrome powder before drawing light blue cat eye 3D stripes in a wavy shape across each nail. Then she dressed each nail with a glam cluster of crystals, pearls, and studs.

Laufey’s "Madwoman" Red

Laufey’s "Madwoman" Red A photo posted by on

For Laufey’s latest music video, the obvious theme was a “mad woman.” But how does one translate that into a nail look? Celebrity nail artist Yoko Sakakura describes to Marie Claire the “mad woman” vibe in three words: “feminine, chic, and mad.”

Both Laufey and Laufey’s twin sister Junia collaborated with Sakakura on the look, opting for a dark cherry red nail with the letter decals “M” and “W” written in metallic red on both middle fingers. Mad and chic, indeed.

Becky G’s Gem Nails

Becky G’s Gem Nails A photo posted by on

During her special guest performance during Karol G’s set, Becky G wore this spring’s biggest nail trend: gem nails. Celebrity nail artist Kim Truong used minimal chic jewels to dress up a shimmery nude base.

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Jennie’s Preppy Stripes

Jennie’s Preppy Stripes A photo posted by on

While out and about at Revolve Festival at Coachella, Blackpink’s Jennie wore preppy stripes to elevate a classic nude mani. Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzoright mixed clean black, red, brown, and white stripes for something super modern.

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An Ode to Karol G

An Ode to Karol G A photo posted by on

An ode to a Coachella headliner, Karol G, celebrity nail artist Britney Tokyo painted the super bright and fun designs. You’ll find flowers, hearts, adorable animals, and playful female characters.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Vintage Red

Sabrina Carpenter’s Vintage Red A photo posted by on

Nothing says classic like a vintage red nails. Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt mixes different reds to give Sabrina Carpenter a tried and true glam red mani.

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