Hailey Bieber is basically the unofficial spokeswoman for the glazed donut manicure, but even she knows that attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party calls for a nail look that's on the edgier side.

On March 15, Bieber hit the town and showed up to the annual post-Oscars event wearing a custom gown from Giorgio Armani Privé that featured leopard print embroidery along with black leather pumps. As always, she kept her glam relatively simple for the night, with her hair styled in her now-signature flippy lob haircut and minimal makeup with a touch of lip color and warm-toned eyeshadow. I'd say the only thing about her look that wasn't muted was the color that she chose to wear on her nails: a vibrant apple red.

Hailey Bieber wears a red manicure to the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Instagram, Bieber's nails were painted by her longtime manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, who also happened to work on Kylie and Kendall Jenner's nude manicures for the night. Apple red is a manicure color that Bieber doesn't wear very often, and while she tends to stick to more neutral colors and designs, she's been stepping outside of the box a lot lately. Back in December during a trip to Japan, she opted for a bold leopard print manicure that featured all-over print on a few nails and leopard French tips on some others, and a month before that, she wore vacation-themed fish nails. She even spent most of the summer wearing everything from lemon drop martini nails to a beachy fruit manicure.

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A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Red has always been a classic nail color, mostly because it truly does go with everything, but it's also often associated with feeling bold and confident. Vampy reds like dark cherry and burgundy typically tend to be some of the most requested nail colors during the winter months, but with spring on the horizon, a flashy red manicure is a great way to give yourself a seasonal refresh. Of course, there's nothing like a red manicure with blocked color, but if you want to wear red without going all the way, you can opt for something equally as fun by incorporating the shade into another design, like a red French manicure.

Whatever you decide, you can shop some of my favorite cherry red nail colors ahead.

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