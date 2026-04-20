Everyone likes to give the first weekend of Coachella all of the credit for delivering major celebrity fashion and beauty moments, but I'd argue that weekend two is where the attendees tend to outdo themselves. Take Hailey Bieber, for example. She hit the desert for a second time this past weekend, and somehow, her manicure for the occasion was even more extravagant than the last.

Bieber attended the second weekend of the festival in support of her husband, Justin Bieber, who headlined again on Saturday night. To celebrate last week's festival (and the immersive party that her beauty brand, Rhode, threw beforehand in the desert), she wore a chic spring manicure featuring green and blue flowers painted with glow-in-the-dark nail polish on top of a dark base. It was only right that she change things up this time around with something even bolder. For weekend two, the beauty founder wore an eccentric French manicure with tips that weren't just colorful. Her manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, created the look by painting the nails a nude color before adding large polka dots to the tips in various patterns and colors.

Hailey Bieber shows off her colorful French manicure for Coachella weekend two. (Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbyzola)

Bieber isn't the only celeb who showed up to Coachella wearing a new twist on the French manicure. Her bestie, Kylie Jenner, was also present for both weekends, and after wearing a colorful, bejeweled flower manicure for the first go round, she showed up again this week wearing a traditional French manicure with silver gems. Addison Rae also took the stage at both events; this weekend, the singer and TikTok star wore apple red nails, but for her first performance, she wore a super-thick, half moon French manicure.

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For tips on how to reinvent a French manicure at home on your own (or to recreate Bieber's look), read ahead.

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