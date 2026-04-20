Hailey Bieber's Coachella French Manicure Puts a Colorful Spin On a Classic Design
Copying this look ASAP.
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Everyone likes to give the first weekend of Coachella all of the credit for delivering major celebrity fashion and beauty moments, but I'd argue that weekend two is where the attendees tend to outdo themselves. Take Hailey Bieber, for example. She hit the desert for a second time this past weekend, and somehow, her manicure for the occasion was even more extravagant than the last.
Bieber attended the second weekend of the festival in support of her husband, Justin Bieber, who headlined again on Saturday night. To celebrate last week's festival (and the immersive party that her beauty brand, Rhode, threw beforehand in the desert), she wore a chic spring manicure featuring green and blue flowers painted with glow-in-the-dark nail polish on top of a dark base. It was only right that she change things up this time around with something even bolder. For weekend two, the beauty founder wore an eccentric French manicure with tips that weren't just colorful. Her manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, created the look by painting the nails a nude color before adding large polka dots to the tips in various patterns and colors.
Bieber isn't the only celeb who showed up to Coachella wearing a new twist on the French manicure. Her bestie, Kylie Jenner, was also present for both weekends, and after wearing a colorful, bejeweled flower manicure for the first go round, she showed up again this week wearing a traditional French manicure with silver gems. Addison Rae also took the stage at both events; this weekend, the singer and TikTok star wore apple red nails, but for her first performance, she wore a super-thick, half moon French manicure.Article continues below
For tips on how to reinvent a French manicure at home on your own (or to recreate Bieber's look), read ahead.
If you're lacking the time (or the patience) to do it yourself, grab some long-lasting press-on nails that are just as fun.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.