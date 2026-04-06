Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are proving that you're not really best friends if you're not wearing the same nail design at the exact same time.

On April 5, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, shared a mini photo dump of some manicures she's done on a few of celebrity clients recently. The first two slides are photos of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, respectively, and they both appear to be wearing glazed donut designs on their nails, which is essentially just a look that features nude or flesh-toned nail polish underneath a layer of light chrome powder. The looks aren't totally identical, but they're very similar. Ganzorigt named Bieber's design "vanilla French glaze" since her nails appeared to be a little more elongated, and the chrome powder accentuates her naturally white tips. Meanwhile, Jenner's nails are a bit shorter, and while they also have a glazed nude design, they don't give the illusion of a French manicure the way Bieber's do.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Glazed donut nails are more neutral take on the chrome nail trend, which has fully taken off in recent years because of how surprisingly versatile it is. "The mirrored finish is striking yet incredibly adaptable—you can layer it over any base color to create endless variations, from soft and subtle pearl effects to bold, high-shine metallics," celebrity nail artist Erica De Los Santos previously told MC. "Like velvet nails, they’re timeless in the sense that they don’t feel tied to a single season or trend cycle."

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Glazed nails have become the go-to nail design for plenty of celebrities in recent months. Bieber herself has become the unofficial face of the glazed donut look since it's the neutral she typically tends to go for when she's taking a break from wearing more complex styles like her viral "lemon drop martini" manicure from last summer. Sabrina Carpenter is also a big fan of glassy, glazed finishes, as she recently wore a nude glazed manicure that she embellished with colorful gemstones near her cuticles.

The good news is that giving yourself a glazed donut manicure at home isn't all that complicated so long as you have the right products on hand. Read ahead to shop everything you'll need to get the look.