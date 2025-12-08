When you think of winter nail trends and colors, it's likely that the first things to come to mind are muted patterns and moody shades (like chocolate brown and wine red) that are sensual but dark enough to match the energy of the season. But this season has been about bold, nostalgic designs (polka dot nails have outlasted the summer), and apparently Hailey Bieber has even gotten the memo because she recently stepped out wearing a bold, leopard print manicure.

The model and Rhode co-founder is currently vacationing in Japan, and her most recent Instagram posts show that most of her wardrobe for the trip consists of coats and bags with retro leopard print patterns, so obviously she needed a manicure to match. Bieber deviated from her usual neutral glazed donut look and opted for short, almond-shaped nails featuring all-over leopard print on some nails and leopard French tips on the others. The look was created and shared to Instagram on Dec. 7 by Bieber's go-to manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Bieber isn't the only person choosing to trade in dark colors for bolder designs and prints this season. Vanessa Hudgens has been doubling down on the cat eye nail trend lately, with her latest manicure combining the glassy, mirror-like trend with leopard French tips similar to Bieber's. Sabrina Carpenter also wore polka dot nails for the last stop on her Short n' Sweet tour last month, and Khloé Kardashian just showed off her holiday-themed, red glitter nails last week.

If you're dusting off your leopard print jackets and accessories this winter and want a playful nail design to match, read ahead for some essentials that'll come in handy to recreate Hailey Bieber's leopard print French manicure.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors